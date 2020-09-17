scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Parliament LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh to make statement on China in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Monsoon Session Today Live News Updates: In Lok Sabha, which starts at 3 pm, Sitharaman will move The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: On the fourth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on the military standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, and will take a couple of questions from Opposition MPs, it is learnt. This comes two days after he addressed the Lok Sabha on the border tensions between India and China, following which the Opposition members had slammed the government after they were not allowed to ask questions following Singh’s statement.

The Upper House will also further take up discussion on the statement made by health minister Harsh Vardhan on the Covid-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the government regarding that. Bills which will be considered for passing in the House are — The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 by Home Minister Amit Shah, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 by Shripad Yesso Naik.

In Lok Sabha, which starts at 3 pm, Sitharaman will move The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020. She will also lay on the table The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2020-2021.

Other bills which will be laid on the table in the lower house today are –The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 by Narendra Singh Tomar.

Live Blog

09:05 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Bills considered for passing in Lok Sabha today

09:02 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Bills considered for passing in Rajya Sabha today

09:01 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates

On Wednesday, the third day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which was held under the shadow of Covid-19, the Lok Sabha passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India, even as the government’s statement in Rajya Sabha denying any infiltration by China in the last six months came under Opposition criticism.

A host of other issues ranging from India-China ties to Sushant Singh case were also discussed in the lower house. Responding to a query on India’s bilateral ties with neighbouring countries, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said relations with countries like Nepal, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Myanmar haven’t deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020. This paves the way for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic institution called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar, Gujarat, and conferment of the status of Institution of National Importance (INI) to it, the Ministry of AYUSH said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Anand Sharma questioned Union health minister Harsh Vardhan’s claim that the lockdown prevented approximately 14 to 29 lakh COVID-19 cases and 37,000-78,000 deaths in the country and asked the government to explain the basis of the claim. “Yesterday, the health minister said that this decision (lockdown) prevented approximately 14 to 29 lakh COVID-19 cases & 37,000-78,000 deaths. The house must be informed what is the scientific basis on which we’ve reached this conclusion,” Sharma said in Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent “to meet the exigencies” arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, the Lower House saw intense discussions a host of other issues, ranging from the drug probe in film industry to farm schemes. In Rajya Sabha, the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed. The Bill seeks to improve India’s aviation safety ratings and provide statutory status to regulatory institutions, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Besides, the Upper House also saw Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introducing ‘The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, and making a statement on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

