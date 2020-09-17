Parliament LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh to make statement on China in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament LIVE updates: Markings to maintain physical distancing are seen on the ground outside Parliament building in New Delhi. (AP)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: On the fourth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on the military standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, and will take a couple of questions from Opposition MPs, it is learnt. This comes two days after he addressed the Lok Sabha on the border tensions between India and China, following which the Opposition members had slammed the government after they were not allowed to ask questions following Singh’s statement.

The Upper House will also further take up discussion on the statement made by health minister Harsh Vardhan on the Covid-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the government regarding that. Bills which will be considered for passing in the House are — The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 by Home Minister Amit Shah, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 by Shripad Yesso Naik.

In Lok Sabha, which starts at 3 pm, Sitharaman will move The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020. She will also lay on the table The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2020-2021.

Other bills which will be laid on the table in the lower house today are –The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 by Narendra Singh Tomar.