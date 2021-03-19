Parliament Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge says Insurance (Amendment) Bill has flaws, targets PM Modi

On Thursday, despite witnessing four brief adjournments amid opposition uproar, the Rajya Sabha cleared the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Parliament Live Updates: Ahead of the proceedings of the Budget Session in Parliament on Friday, Congress and BJP MPs gave Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha in connection with separate issues. Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh gave a Zero Hour notice on “concern over poor families returning to traditional fuels due to LPG price rise”, while BJP MP Bhupender Yadav gave a notice on “concern over increasing phone tapping by state governments”.

Meanwhile, under the government’s vehicle scrapping policy, about 5 per cent rebate on new cars would be offered to buyers on scrapping of old vehicles, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament on Thursday, and termed it a “win-win” policy that will help improve fuel efficiency and reduce pollution. The voluntary vehicle scrapping policy announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22 provides for fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles while commercial ones would require it after the completion of 15 years.

