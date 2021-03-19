scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 19, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Parliament Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge says Insurance (Amendment) Bill has flaws, targets PM Modi

Parliament Today Live News Updates: The ongoing second part of this year's Budget Session that commenced on March 8, is set to conclude on April 8.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 19, 2021 11:17:03 am
Rajya Sabha, Lok SabhaOn Thursday, despite witnessing four brief adjournments amid opposition uproar, the Rajya Sabha cleared the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Parliament Live Updates: Ahead of the proceedings of the Budget Session in Parliament on Friday, Congress and BJP MPs gave Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha in connection with separate issues. Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh gave a Zero Hour notice on “concern over poor families returning to traditional fuels due to LPG price rise”, while BJP MP Bhupender Yadav gave a notice on “concern over increasing phone tapping by state governments”.

Meanwhile, under the government’s vehicle scrapping policy, about 5 per cent rebate on new cars would be offered to buyers on scrapping of old vehicles, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament on Thursday, and termed it a “win-win” policy that will help improve fuel efficiency and reduce pollution. The voluntary vehicle scrapping policy announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22 provides for fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles while commercial ones would require it after the completion of 15 years.

Also, on Thursday, despite witnessing four brief adjournments amid Opposition uproar, the Rajya Sabha cleared the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks on raising the FDI in the insurance sector to 74 per cent from the current 49 per cent. This would enable foreign companies to own and control insurance firms in India. The Bill was passed even as the Congress and other Opposition parties insisted on referring the Bill to a standing committee.

Live Blog

Parliament Live Updates: Follow latest news and updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha below

11:10 (IST)19 Mar 2021
Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 has flaws, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 has flaws, and that it should be sent to a Standing Committee.

"They have introduced a provision of ownership and control to foreigners. If FDI comes, there will be West India Company brought in by PM Modi to help people from Gujarat," Kharge was quoted as saying by ANI.

11:07 (IST)19 Mar 2021
LS: TMC MP gives Adjournment Motion Notice over need for uniform COVID vaccination

TMC MP Saugata Roy gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the 'need for uniform COVID-19 vaccination due to rise in cases in the country'.

10:44 (IST)19 Mar 2021
BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over increasing phone tapping by state govts

BJP MP Bhupender Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha on 'concern over increasing phone tapping by State governments'

10:43 (IST)19 Mar 2021
Congress MP gives Zero Hour Notice in RS on impact of LPG price rise on the poor

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha on 'concern over poor families returning to traditional fuels due to LPG price rise'

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during a press conference on the issue of scrapping policy in New Delhi.

Here are some highlights from yesterday's Parliamentary proceedings:

New scrapping policy: mandatory fitness test for vehicles, incentives for owners

India will put in place a new “ecosystem” of mandatory fitness testing of vehicles, and ensure that those that fail are de-registered, according to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. At the same time, he said, the government will approach carmakers to consider a five per cent discount on purchase of new vehicles for those who give up their old vehicles for scrap — and push for relief in GST.

Announcing the “Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernisation Programme” in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Gadkari said that commercial vehicles over 15 years old and personal vehicles over 20 years old will be marked for scrapping if they fail to pass the test. “They will be seized and destroyed,” he said.

Rajya Sabha clears Bill to raise FDI in insurance sector to 74%

Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to raise the FDI in insurance sector to 74 per cent from the current 49 per cent, despite opposition push to refer the Bill to a standing committee.

“The FDI policy is brought in only to supplement domestic capital. This will only supplement what is available in the country because what is now available is not sufficient,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the House.

Responding to the opposition’s criticism against the amendment, Sitharaman said the law has “enough safeguards” built in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
X