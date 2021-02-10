scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha convenes for the day

Parliament Live Updates: Parliamentt has witnessed a number of disruptions over the last few days, as the Opposition continuously clashed with the Centre over its contentious new farm laws.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 10, 2021 9:52:22 am
sc order, Supreme Court, Parliament, farm laws, constitutionality of bills, Indian express newsThe Indian Parliament

 Parliament Today Live Updates: The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha and The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 by the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the motion of thanks on the president’s address in the Lok Sabha today. Following the Prime Minister’s address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to initiate the debate on the Union Budget on behalf of his party. On Monday, PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Kovind’s address Monday, Prime Minister Modi said the newly-passed farm laws should be given a chance and that the MSP system is here to stay. Requesting the protesting farmers to go back, he reiterated that the government is open to talks. Yesterday, the upper house bid an emotional farewell to four Jammu and Kashmir MPs, including Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. 

Live Blog

Parliament LIVE Updates: The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha and The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 by the Lok Sabha. PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi likely to address Lok Sabha

09:52 (IST)10 Feb 2021
BJP issues three-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs to be present in House today

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today.

09:47 (IST)10 Feb 2021
Education of girl child impacted during pandemic, says Scindia

Pointing out that the education of young girls was impacted during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said "The period saw an increase in child marriages. As per an RTI reply, the child helpline recieved18,324 distress calls. I request Women and Child Development Minister to collect data on child marriages, mobilise anganwadi workers on mission mode so that the girls can go back to school." 

09:45 (IST)10 Feb 2021
'Our decision to raise flight operation beyond 80% depends on virus,' says Civil Aviation Minister

Responding to a question about why flights are not operating up to 80 per cent, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said: "On one hand, some of the carriers want us to open 100% while others would like us to take it slow. Our decision to raise it beyond 80% will depend on the behaviour of the virus." 

Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks at Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Opposition members on Tuesday asked the government in Lok Sabha to shun its “arrogance” over the three new farm laws and repeal them. Refering to “Khalistani” and “Maoists” barbs used by some people against the protesting farmers, Congress’ Preneet Kaur said this was wrong and the “black laws” should be repealed.

Speaking about the Uttrakhand glacier burst in Parliament, Union Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said that the central and local teams are leaving no stone unturned in dealing with it and aiming to save as many lives as possible. Giving out details of the rescue operation, Shah said that 450 jawans of ITBP, 5 teams of NDRF, 8 teams of Indian Army, a Navy team and 5 IAF helicopters are engaged in search and rescue operations.” The Centre has also given Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of the diseased, he added.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in his retirement speech attributed his success to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and said that he was proud to be a “Hindustani Musalman”(Indian Muslim) and represent the minority community in a country like India. Azad expressed gratitude to opportunities given to him under the leadership of former PM Rajeev Gandhi, Congress party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He also thanked the Prime Minister and other members for their respects.

