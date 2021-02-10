Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha convenes for the day

The Indian Parliament

Parliament Today Live Updates: The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha and The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 by the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the motion of thanks on the president’s address in the Lok Sabha today. Following the Prime Minister’s address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to initiate the debate on the Union Budget on behalf of his party. On Monday, PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha.

Parliamentt has witnessed a number of disruptions over the last few days, as the Opposition continuously clashed with the Centre over its contentious new farm laws.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Kovind’s address Monday, Prime Minister Modi said the newly-passed farm laws should be given a chance and that the MSP system is here to stay. Requesting the protesting farmers to go back, he reiterated that the government is open to talks. Yesterday, the upper house bid an emotional farewell to four Jammu and Kashmir MPs, including Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.