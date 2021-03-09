scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Parliament Live Updates: Both Houses to resume proceedings at 11 am

Parliament Live Updates: Parliament’s Budget session is likely to be curtailed as members belonging to many parties will be busy with Assembly elections, said sources

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 9, 2021 10:45:59 am
Parliament Budget SessionThe second part of the Budget Session concludes on April 8. (File photo)

Parliament Live Updates: A day after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned as the Opposition cornered the government to demand discussions on the rise in fuel prices, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will function as per usual timings, 11 am, from today.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019. Lok Sabha will see discussions on The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Meanwhile, the session is likely to be curtailed as members belonging to many parties will be busy with Assembly elections. In the Business Advisory Committee meeting, some leaders said that they would be busy with election campaign and therefore the budget session should be curtailed. According to sources, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who held one-on-one meetings with various leaders, said he would take sense of the house before arriving at a final decision.

Live Blog

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019 to be discussed in Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha will see discussions on The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

10:45 (IST)09 Mar 2021
Congress gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over fuel price hike

  • Congress MP Manish Tewari gives an adjournment of business motion in Lok Sabha to discuss rising prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG.
  • Congress MP K Suresh, AM Ariff of CPI (M), ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML, NK Premachandran of Revolutionary Socialist Party, BSP's Ritesh Pandey, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran have given adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on fuel price rise.

10:20 (IST)09 Mar 2021
Mallikarjun Kharge, Satish Chandra Mishra give suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over fuel price hike

  • BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over fuel price hike.
  • Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge gives suspension of business notice over rise in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and essential commodities.

The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament began on a stormy note Monday with both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessing sloganeering and protests by Opposition parties demanding an immediate discussion on the rise in fuel and cooking gas prices.

Amid the disruption, it was announced that both Houses will revert to the usual timing from Tuesday and commence their sitting from 11 am.

In both Houses, Opposition members had given notices demanding suspension of all business to take up a discussion on the increase in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. With the presiding officers not accepting the notices, Opposition members staged protests, leading to multiple adjournments. In Rajya Sabha, the notice was given by Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. The House could not transact any business because of the protests.

