Parliament Live Updates: Both Houses to resume proceedings at 11 am

The second part of the Budget Session concludes on April 8. (File photo)

Parliament Live Updates: A day after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned as the Opposition cornered the government to demand discussions on the rise in fuel prices, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will function as per usual timings, 11 am, from today.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019. Lok Sabha will see discussions on The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Meanwhile, the session is likely to be curtailed as members belonging to many parties will be busy with Assembly elections. In the Business Advisory Committee meeting, some leaders said that they would be busy with election campaign and therefore the budget session should be curtailed. According to sources, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who held one-on-one meetings with various leaders, said he would take sense of the house before arriving at a final decision.