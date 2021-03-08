Parliament Live Updates: Second phase of Budget session of Parliament commences

With the campaign expected to pick up pace in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days, the attendance is expected be thin after the first week.

Amid the high-voltage run-up to the Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, the month-long second leg of the Budget session began today. After the Opposition Congress demanded discussions on price rise and the ongoing farmers’ protest, the government asserted that its priority would be the passage of various demands for grants for 2021-22 and the Finance Bill which carries several tax proposals.

With the campaign expected to pick up pace in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days, the attendance is expected be thin after the first week. In fact, there are signals that the session, slated to end on April 8, could end a few days earlier.

During the second part of the session, the government will focus on getting demands of grants for the financial year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals.

The bills listed by the government include the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill and Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

“The government’s priority is to complete the budget process. There will be debates on demands for grants and many issues can be covered in it. However, the Prime Minister has already said that the government is ready for discussion on anything. The modalities can be decided in discussions with the presiding officers,” Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Indian Express.