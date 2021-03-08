scorecardresearch
Monday, March 08, 2021
Parliament Live Updates: Second phase of Budget session of Parliament commences

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 8, 2021 9:28:33 am
With the campaign expected to pick up pace in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days, the attendance is expected be thin after the first week.

Amid the high-voltage run-up to the Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, the month-long second leg of the Budget session began today. After the Opposition Congress demanded discussions on price rise and the ongoing farmers’ protest, the government asserted that its priority would be the passage of various demands for grants for 2021-22 and the Finance Bill which carries several tax proposals.

With the campaign expected to pick up pace in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days, the attendance is expected be thin after the first week. In fact, there are signals that the session, slated to end on April 8, could end a few days earlier. 

During the second part of the session, the government will focus on getting demands of grants for the financial year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals. 

The bills listed by the government include the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill and Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

“The government’s priority is to complete the budget process. There will be debates on demands for grants and many issues can be covered in it. However, the Prime Minister has already said that the government is ready for discussion on anything. The modalities can be decided in discussions with the presiding officers,” Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Indian Express.

Live Blog

Parliament Live Updates: Second leg of Budget Session begins today

09:28 (IST)08 Mar 2021
TMC leaders write to Speaker for adjournment of Parliament session due to Assembly polls

In letters addressed to the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman respectively, Trinamool Congress leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and  Derek O'Brien called for the adjournment of the Parliament session in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory. 

09:08 (IST)08 Mar 2021
Second phase of Budget session of Parliament commences

The second phase of the 2021 Budget session of the Parliament has commenced. The proceedings began with several newly-elected MPs taking oath. Among them were Former Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MP Biswajit Diamary, who took oath as a BJP MP today. Newly elected BJP MPs from Gujarat Rambhai Harjibhai Mokariya and Dineshchandra Anavadiya also took oath.

09:06 (IST)08 Mar 2021
Hello and welcome to our Parliament live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates on the second leg of the Budget session. 

Parliament Budget Session The second part of the Budget Session concludes on April 8. (File photo)

It is to be seen whether the government brings a Bill in this session to revise the legal age of marriage for women.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Sunday chaired a meeting with the party’s Parliament leaders to finalise the floor strategy. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too attended the virtual meeting.

“We will raise the issues of price rise, the continuing farmers’ agitation and the situation along the India-China border. Price rise is an important issue because the common people are suffering and facing immense hardships. We would demand discussions on all these issues,” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told The Indian Express.

Besides Chowdhury, the meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, senior leaders A K Antony, Manish Tewari, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal and Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh and whip Manickam Tagore.

