Parliament Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the NBFID Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will move the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021, in Rajya Sabha today. The bill aims to support the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India including the development of the bonds and derivatives markets necessary for infrastructure financing and to carry on the business of financing infrastructure.
Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 amid uproar by Opposition. The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, seeks to enhance the powers of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi. As many as 12 Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and nine in Lok Sabha opposed the Bill. Outside the House, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had slammed the Bill earlier as a move to undermine his government, described its passage as a “sad day” while Deputy CM Manish Sisodia called it a “black day” for democracy.
Lok Sabha proceedings begin at 11 am on Thursday.
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin at 11 am on Thursday.
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that 'They (BJP) want to run the government through the LG. Then, what's the need for an elected govt? We had forced them to send the Bill to the Select Committee but they didn't agree, then, Opposition walked out of the House'. (ANI)