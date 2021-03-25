scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Parliament Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the NBFID Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Today Live News Updates: The ongoing second part of this year's Budget Session that commenced on March 8, is set to conclude on April 8.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 25, 2021 11:03:59 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will move the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha. (Express Photo)

Parliament Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will move the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021, in Rajya Sabha today. The bill aims to support the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India including the development of the bonds and derivatives markets necessary for infrastructure financing and to carry on the business of financing infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 amid uproar by Opposition. The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, seeks to enhance the powers of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi. As many as 12 Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and nine in Lok Sabha opposed the Bill. Outside the House, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had slammed the Bill earlier as a move to undermine his government, described its passage as a “sad day” while Deputy CM Manish Sisodia called it a “black day” for democracy.

Live Blog

Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the NBFID Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha; Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill passed in Rajya Sabha. Follow the latest news and developments from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha

11:03 (IST)25 Mar 2021
Lok Sabha proceedings begin

Lok Sabha proceedings begin at 11 am on Thursday.

11:03 (IST)25 Mar 2021
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin at 11 am on Thursday.

10:48 (IST)25 Mar 2021
BJP want to run the government through the LG: Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rajya Sabha on passage of NCT Bill

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that 'They (BJP) want to run the government through the LG. Then, what's the need for an elected govt? We had forced them to send the Bill to the Select Committee but they didn't agree, then, Opposition walked out of the House'. (ANI) 


The controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to make the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi equivalent to the Delhi government, was passed in Parliament Wednesday with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod — but not before it became a rallying point for the entire Opposition and saw regional parties uniting in a rare pushback against what they called an overweening Centre.

As many as 12 Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and nine in Lok Sabha opposed the Bill. Outside the House, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had slammed the Bill earlier as a move to undermine his government, described its passage as a “sad day” while Deputy CM Manish Sisodia called it a “black day” for democracy.

In Rajya Sabha, 16 MPs from 14 parties participated in the discussion. In a show of unity, representatives from Congress, AAP, TMC, BJD, DMK, YSRCP, SP, CPI(M), Shiv Sena, SAD, TDP and NCP opposed the Bill, leaving only the BJP and ally RPI (A) in its favour. Boosting the Opposition ranks, YSRCP, which supported the Bill in the Lok Sabha, opposed it in the Upper House.

