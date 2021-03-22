scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 22, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Parliament Live Updates: Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion in LS over Myanmar citizens seeking entry in India

Parliament Live Updates: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, AAP MP N D Gupta wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urging for sine die adjournment of Parliament session. The request comes in the backdrop of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla testing positive for COVID-19.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 22, 2021 10:58:24 am
BJP MP Mahesh Poddar gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to set up headquarters of Steel Research & Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (File Photo)

Parliament Live Updates: Ahead of the proceedings of the Parliament on Monday, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over the issue of coup-affected Myanmar nationals seeking entry in India. Meanwhile, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, AAP MP N D Gupta wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urging for sine die adjournment of Parliament session. The request comes in the backdrop of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla testing positive for COVID-19.

The Rajya Sabha will take up The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021 today, while the Lok Sabha will discuss The Finance Bill, 2021 and The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 will be introduced in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, three Congress MPs Saturday dissociated themselves from the report of a parliamentary standing committee recommending implementation of the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, and alleged the report was adopted against norms and conventions. The said Act is one of the three contentious agriculture-marketing laws which have triggered protests by farmers and which the Congress wants repealed.

Live Blog

Parliament Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha will take up The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021 today, while the Lok Sabha will discuss The Finance Bill, 2021 and The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 will be introduced in the Lower House.

10:58 (IST)22 Mar 2021
LS: Cong MP gives Adjournment Motion over Myanmar nationals seeking entry in India

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over the issue of coup-affected Myanmar nationals seeking entry in India.

10:57 (IST)22 Mar 2021
RS: BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice over demand to set up SRTMI HQ in Ranchi

BJP MP Mahesh Poddar on Monday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to set up headquarters of Steel Research & Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

10:56 (IST)22 Mar 2021
RS: Congress MP gives Zero Hour Notice over demand for compensation to farmers who lost their lives in agri protests

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha, over the demand for compensation to all farmers who lost their lives in ongoing farmer agitation and initiative by the government to end the deadlock.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo)

Parliament Live Updates:

Railways created 14.14 lakh mandays employment under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan: Piyush Goyal

The railways generated 14.14 lakh mandays employment under the Centre’s Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan in identified districts of six states to expeditiously re-start economic activities post-lockdown, Union minister Piyush Goyal told Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply to a question on estimated job loss or work loss post-lockdown especially for those indirectly dependent on the Railways for their livelihoods, he said the Ministry has not undertaken any such study.

“However, to expeditiously re-start economic activities after lifting of lockdown so as to provide employment opportunities to the contract workers engaged by contractors, Railways took a number of measures…Under the GKRA announced by Government on 20.06.2020 for 125 days, Railways generated 14,14,604 man-days employment in 140 projects,” he said.

LS passes Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill

Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021, which shall remove restrictions of end-use for future auctions of mineral mining rights, allow operators of existing captive mines to sell up to 50 per cent of minerals extracted in a year and empower the central government to conduct an auction of mines if state governments do not conduct auctions in a timely manner.

The Bill amends the MMDR Act, 1957, that provides a framework for the regulation of the mining sector in India.

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said the amendment Bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 15, aimed at boosting India’s total mineral output, noting that growth in the output of the mining sector would lead to a significant increase in employment opportunities.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.