Parliament Live Updates: Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion in LS over Myanmar citizens seeking entry in India

BJP MP Mahesh Poddar gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to set up headquarters of Steel Research & Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (File Photo)

Parliament Live Updates: Ahead of the proceedings of the Parliament on Monday, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over the issue of coup-affected Myanmar nationals seeking entry in India. Meanwhile, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, AAP MP N D Gupta wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urging for sine die adjournment of Parliament session. The request comes in the backdrop of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla testing positive for COVID-19.

The Rajya Sabha will take up The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021 today, while the Lok Sabha will discuss The Finance Bill, 2021 and The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 will be introduced in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, three Congress MPs Saturday dissociated themselves from the report of a parliamentary standing committee recommending implementation of the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, and alleged the report was adopted against norms and conventions. The said Act is one of the three contentious agriculture-marketing laws which have triggered protests by farmers and which the Congress wants repealed.