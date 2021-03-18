scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Parliament Live Updates: FM Sitharaman to move Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in RS today

Parliament Highlights: The ongoing second part of this year's Budget Session that commenced on March 8,  is set to conclude on April 8.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 18, 2021 10:41:54 am
Parliament LIVE Updates: BJP Parliamentary meeting cancelled after demise of party MP Ram Swaroop Sharma Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for passing today, ANI reported. 

Parliament Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for passing today.  Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nitin Gadkari will make statements on eligibility in reserved constituencies and vehicles scrapping policy respectively.  The upper house will also discuss the working of the ministries of agriculture, farmer welfare and rural development. 

In Lok Sabha, discussions will be held on The Appropriation Bill, 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Yesterday, the Opposition targeted the Centre over its handling of the pandemic while accusing it of absolving China from its blame for the spread of the coronavirus, during a discussion over Demands For Grants for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. However, the government said that its handling of the pandemic has made the country self-reliant and “future ready”.

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma died by suicide at his residence in Delhi’s North Avenue, Delhi Police said on Wednesday morning. After learning about his death, the Bharatiya Janata Party cancelled its Parliamentary Party meeting. Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 1 pm after expressing condolences over his death.

Live Blog

Parliament LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for passing today. Follow latest news and developments from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha below

10:27 (IST)18 Mar 2021
Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for passing, today. 
 
 

10:24 (IST)18 Mar 2021
New deal for coal/mineral auctions: what does MMDR Amendment Bill, 2021 entail?

Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi has introduced the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha to streamline the renewal of the auction process for minerals and coal mining rights.

What are the key changes?

The amendment proposes to allow captive miners of both coal and other minerals to sell up to 50 per cent of their production after meeting the requirements of the end-use plant and on paying additional royalty to the state government. Operators are currently only allowed to use coal and minerals extracted from captive mines for their own industrial use. Experts note that this increased flexibility would allow miners to maximise output from captive mines as they would be able to sell output in excess of their own requirements.

The amendment also proposes to fix additional royalty payments to states for the extension of mining leases for central public sector enterprises. Disagreements over the additional royalty to be paid by state-owned NMDC to the Karnataka government for the extension of mining rights at the Donimalai mine had led to NMDC suspending operations at the mine for over two years. NMDC recently resumed operations after an interim agreement on the additional royalty to be paid to the Karnataka government.

Experts noted that state governments may object to the fixing of an additional royalty to be paid by CPSEs for such extensions as this may lead to lower revenues compared to a transparent auction process.

Another key change the Bill proposes is to empower the central government to conduct auctions or re-auction processes for the grant of a mining lease if a state government fails to complete the auction process in a specified period, decided after consultations between the Centre and state. Experts noted that industry players may welcome the move as it would likely lead to greater transparency in the auction process as there is a perception that state governments may in some cases prefer some bidders, and try to delay or cancel mining rights if their preferred bidders do not win mining rights. Read our full explainer here. 

Here are some highlights from yesterday's Parliamentary proceedings

Govt considering electoral roll-Aadhaar link to curb duplication, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government is considering a proposal to link electoral roll with Aadhaar with a view to “curb the menace of multiple enrolment of the same person at different places”, Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad informed Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

“Electoral roll database system does not enter into the Aadhaar ecosystem, and the system is used only for authentication purpose keeping a tight air-gap between the two systems. These measures effectively prevent theft interception and hijacking of the voter system,” the reply stated.

The minister said that the proposal would require amendments to existing laws and is “under the consideration of the government.”

91% suburban trains restarted, freight trains speed doubled: Goyal in Rajya Sabha

Expressing optimism that the railways has bounced back after the Covid-induced lockdown last year, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told the Rajya Sabha Wednesday that upto 91 per cent suburban trains have been restarted.

“Another positive development during the pandemic has been doubling the speed of freight trains. Imagine the impact this will have on logistics and the MSME sector if goods are delivered faster,” he said.

While the speed of freight trains earlier was 22-23 km per hour, it is now up to 45 km per hour, the minister told the Upper House.

Jaishankar says Vaccine Maitri based on availability of adequate stock at home

Supply of Covid-19 vaccines to other countries is based on availability of adequate vaccines at home, and an empowered committee is overseeing the entire process, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. He added that the domestic requirement of the vaccine is being monitored continuously even as India sends vaccines to friendly nations across the globe.

In a statement, Jaishankar said, “The House should be aware that the supply of vaccines abroad is based on the assessment of adequate availability at home”, adding that “this is continuously monitored and takes into account the requirements of our domestic vaccination programme as it unfolds in different phases”. He said an “empowered committee oversees this entire process.”

The EAM further said, “…(in) planning and executing Vaccine Maitri, we are naturally guided by a determination to make a difference at a difficult moment for global society”, adding that India’s “reputation as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’ has been reinforced in that process.”

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.