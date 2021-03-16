scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Parliament Live Updates: RJD’s Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice over Bank strike

Parliament Today Live Updates: The ongoing second part of this year's Budget Session that commenced on March 8,  is set to conclude on April 8.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2021 10:00:34 am
Parliament Budget SessionRajya Sabha to convene at 9 am; Lok Sabha to convene at 11 am.

Parliament Live Updates: The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. In Lok Sabha, a discussion on The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, is on the agenda.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over “strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation.”

On Monday, the Centre introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha, reviving the dispute on the distribution of powers between the AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G). A bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 was introduced in the lower house on Monday. In Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena raised the issue of press freedom in India and questioned the Centre for discriminating between media houses, pointing to a report of the Group of Ministers constituted last year to look into “government communication”.

The ongoing second part of this year’s Budget Session that commenced on March 8,  is set to conclude on April 8. The session comes at a time when political parties have their focus on assembly polls elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha. In Lok Sabha, The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, is on the agenda. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said in the Rajya Sabha, “India is the only country in the G-20 forum implementing the Paris accord commitments on renewable energy and afforestation.”

Also, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the Rajya Sabha that India will take up with the UK when required the alleged incidents of racism in Britain. Describing India as the land of Mahatma Gandhi, he said it can never turn its eyes away from racism.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Monday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders and in at least four states. BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the “epidemic proportion of cancer in the country” while BJP MP Ashok Bajpai has given a similar notice over the demand for inclusion of Awadhi language in 8th schedule to the Constitution.

