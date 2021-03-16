Parliament Live Updates: RJD’s Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice over Bank strike

Rajya Sabha to convene at 9 am; Lok Sabha to convene at 11 am.

Parliament Live Updates: The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. In Lok Sabha, a discussion on The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, is on the agenda.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over “strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation.”

On Monday, the Centre introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha, reviving the dispute on the distribution of powers between the AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G). A bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 was introduced in the lower house on Monday. In Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena raised the issue of press freedom in India and questioned the Centre for discriminating between media houses, pointing to a report of the Group of Ministers constituted last year to look into “government communication”.

The ongoing second part of this year’s Budget Session that commenced on March 8, is set to conclude on April 8. The session comes at a time when political parties have their focus on assembly polls elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.