Parliament Live Updates: RS adjourned till noon after Naidu denied request for discussion on fuel prices

Parliament Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s First Parliamentary party meeting since the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year. BJP MPs of both houses attended the meeting at GMC Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliamentary Library Building on Wednesday.
“Addressing the parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi said that all the MPs and party workers should help eligible people get COVID-19 vaccines including helping them reach the vaccination centres,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.
In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, while Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019. Lok Sabha, on the other hand, will see discussions on The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned without transacting any substantial business as Opposition protests over rising fuel prices and the ongoing farmers’ agitation rocked Parliament for the second day on Tuesday. With its eye on the upcoming Assembly election, the Congress-led the Opposition parties in demanding a discussion on the increase in fuel prices in a bid to score a political point against the BJP government. When their demand was turned down, ruckus ensued in both houses leading to multiple adjournments.
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon after Opposition parties started sloganeering to demand a discussion on rising fuel prices.
Ruckus ensued in Rajya Sabha after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu denied requests for discussion on the increase in fuel prices. Opposition parties, led by the Congress, immediately began sloganeering, some even proceeding towards the well.
Naidu said that he would allow discussion on the ongoing farmers' protests.
The Congress and DMK gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding the repeal of the Centre's three contentious new farm laws. Meanwhile, the DMK, CPI (M), Shiv Sena and BSP gave an adjournment motion notice in the lower house for a discussion on rising fuel prices. (ANI)
The Congress, RJD and DMK gave suspension of business notices in Rajya sabha over the 'situation arising due to farmers' protest against the farm laws across the country'.
