Parliament Live Updates: RS adjourned till noon after Naidu denied request for discussion on fuel prices

BJP MPs of both houses are expected to attend the parliamentary meeting at GMC Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliamentary Library Building on Wednesday.

Parliament Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s First Parliamentary party meeting since the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year. BJP MPs of both houses attended the meeting at GMC Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliamentary Library Building on Wednesday.

“Addressing the parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi said that all the MPs and party workers should help eligible people get COVID-19 vaccines including helping them reach the vaccination centres,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, while Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019. Lok Sabha, on the other hand, will see discussions on The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned without transacting any substantial business as Opposition protests over rising fuel prices and the ongoing farmers’ agitation rocked Parliament for the second day on Tuesday. With its eye on the upcoming Assembly election, the Congress-led the Opposition parties in demanding a discussion on the increase in fuel prices in a bid to score a political point against the BJP government. When their demand was turned down, ruckus ensued in both houses leading to multiple adjournments.