Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Parliament Live Updates: RS adjourned till noon after Naidu denied request for discussion on fuel prices

Parliament Live Updates Today: With its eye on the upcoming Assembly election, the Congress-led the Opposition parties in demanding a discussion on the increase in fuel prices in a bid to score a political point against the BJP government.

Updated: March 10, 2021 11:25:25 am
Parliament Budget SessionBJP MPs of both houses are expected to attend the parliamentary meeting at GMC Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliamentary Library Building on Wednesday. 

Parliament Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s First Parliamentary party meeting since the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year. BJP MPs of both houses attended the meeting at GMC Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliamentary Library Building on Wednesday. 

“Addressing the parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi said that all the MPs and party workers should help eligible people get COVID-19 vaccines including helping them reach the vaccination centres,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, while Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019. Lok Sabha, on the other hand, will see discussions on The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned without transacting any substantial business as Opposition protests over rising fuel prices and the ongoing farmers’ agitation rocked Parliament for the second day on Tuesday. With its eye on the upcoming Assembly election, the Congress-led the Opposition parties in demanding a discussion on the increase in fuel prices in a bid to score a political point against the BJP government. When their demand was turned down, ruckus ensued in both houses leading to multiple adjournments. 

 

Live Blog

Parliament Live Updates: The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019 to be taken up in Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha will see discussions on The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

11:24 (IST)10 Mar 2021
RS adjourned till noon

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon after Opposition parties started sloganeering to demand a discussion on rising fuel prices. 

11:23 (IST)10 Mar 2021
RS Chairman denies request for discussion on fuel prices; sloganeering ensues

Ruckus ensued in Rajya Sabha after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu denied requests for discussion on the increase in fuel prices. Opposition parties, led by the Congress, immediately began sloganeering, some even proceeding towards the well. 

Naidu said that he would allow discussion on the ongoing farmers' protests. 

11:14 (IST)10 Mar 2021
In Parliamentary meeting, PM Modi urges party leaders to assist in vaccine rollout

"Addressing the parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi said that all the MPs and party workers should help eligible people get COVID-19 vaccines including helping them reach the vaccination centres," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said. (ANI)

11:05 (IST)10 Mar 2021
BJP parliament party meeting concludes
10:49 (IST)10 Mar 2021
Congress, DMK give adjournment notice in LS over farm laws

The Congress and DMK gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding the repeal of the Centre's three contentious new farm laws. Meanwhile, the DMK,  CPI (M), Shiv Sena and BSP gave an adjournment motion notice in the lower house for a discussion on rising fuel prices. (ANI)

10:45 (IST)10 Mar 2021
Congress, RJD, DMK give suspension of business notice in RS over farmer protest

The Congress, RJD and DMK gave suspension of business notices in Rajya sabha over the 'situation arising due to farmers' protest against the farm laws across the country'. 

10:24 (IST)10 Mar 2021
PM Modi, other BJP leaders arrive for Parliamentary party meeting
10:22 (IST)10 Mar 2021
Hello and welcome to our Parliament Live blog!

Hello and welcome to our Parliament Live blog. Follow this space for the latest updates on the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament. 

When Lok Sabha reconvened at 12 noon yesterday, various papers and reports were laid while the protests continued. Several Congress members were in the Well, demanding a rollback of the fuel price hikes. DMK members were seen standing at their seats while Trinamool Congress (TMC) members did not protest. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised an issue of what he called the “digital divide” in the house. Chowdhury alleged that the Lok Sabha television doesn’t show what the opposition says while only broadcasting the treasury benches’ statements. Speaker Birla asked him if he wanted the people in the country to see the slogan raising and disruptions. Chowdhury said protests were also part of parliamentary proceedings.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was scheduled to move The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was to move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019.

