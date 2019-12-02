Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Rapists should be lynched, says Jaya Bachchan

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: The issue of rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian was raised in both houses of Parliament on the 11th day of the winter session on Monday. Senior Congress Leader said in Rajya Sabha that no government or leader would want that such incident occurs in their state. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that Parliament is worried about the incidents in the country.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh Monday gave Suspension of Busines Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over ‘increasing crime against women and Hyderabad incident. All India Trinamool Congress Revolutionary Socialist Party, Siv Sena, Congress gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over ‘gang rape and killing of girls in Hyderabad’.
In Lok Sabha, the bills to be taken into consideration and for passing are the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In Rajya Sabha, consideration of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 moved by Dr. Harsh Vardhan is scheduled for consideration and passing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move that the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 be passed. He will also move that the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories), Bill, 2019 be considered and passed.
People now want the govt to give a definite answer: Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said that rape case accused need to be brought out in public and lynched. "I think it is time the people now want the government to give a proper and definite answer," she said.
Country not safe for children and women : AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyanath
AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyanath said that the country is not safe for children and women. "Four people who committed this crime should be hanged till death before Dec 31. A fast track court should be set up."
All systems should come together to see that a social reformation takes place : Amee Yajnik on Hyderabad rape case
Speaking about Hyderabad veterinary doctor's rape and murder, Congress' Amee Yajnik in Rajya Sabha said, "I request all the systems, judiciary, legislative, executive and other systems to come together to see that a social reformation takes place. This should be on emergency basis."
No govt or leader would want that such incident occurs in their state: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Hyderabad rape case
Referring to the Hyderabad vet rape case, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that no government or leader would want that such incident occurs in their state. "This problem can't be solved by just making news. To eradicate such acts, there's a need that we take a stand together against such crimes."
Issue of Hyderabad vet rape case raised in Lok Sabha
The issue of rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian was raised in Lok Sabha. To which Speaker Om Birla said, "Desh mein jo ghatnayein ghat rahi hain uspe Sansad bhi chintit hai. I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour"
Parliament Winter session 2019 resumes
Parliament resumed its winter session on Monday.