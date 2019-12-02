Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Rapists should be lynched, says Jaya Bachchan

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: The issue of rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian was raised in both houses of Parliament on the 11th day of the winter session on Monday. Senior Congress Leader said in Rajya Sabha that no government or leader would want that such incident occurs in their state. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that Parliament is worried about the incidents in the country.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh Monday gave Suspension of Busines Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over ‘increasing crime against women and Hyderabad incident. All India Trinamool Congress Revolutionary Socialist Party, Siv Sena, Congress gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over ‘gang rape and killing of girls in Hyderabad’.

In Lok Sabha, the bills to be taken into consideration and for passing are the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In Rajya Sabha, consideration of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 moved by Dr. Harsh Vardhan is scheduled for consideration and passing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move that the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 be passed. He will also move that the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories), Bill, 2019 be considered and passed.