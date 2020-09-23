Parliament Live Updates: Session likely to end today; FCRA amendment bill to be taken up in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to conclude Wednesday, eight days before it is scheduled to end, amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, news agency PTI reported. Rajya Sabha is reportedly likely to adjourn sine die after taking up five Bills on Wednesday. Lok Sabha, on the other hand, is likely to be adjourned sine die around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour.
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday will take up The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020; The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020; The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020. In Lok Sabha, meanwhile, The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020; The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020; The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020; will be taken up for discussion.
High drama prevailed in Parliament on Tuesday as the opposition boycotted proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the suspension of eight MPs. The opposition has decided to boycott Rajya Sabha proceedings till the suspension of eight members is revoked. But the government said that the MPs — suspended for “unruly behaviour” during the passage of two key farm Bills on Sunday — should first “express regret”.