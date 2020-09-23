scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
FinCEN Files
Parliament Live Updates: Session likely to end today; FCRA amendment bill to be taken up in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session, Farm Bill 2020 Today Live News Updates: Rajya Sabha is reportedly likely to adjourn sine die after taking up five Bills on Wednesday. Lok Sabha, on the other hand, is likely to be adjourned sine die around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 23, 2020 9:05:10 am
Parliament monsoon session day 5, Parliament day 5 updates, Lok Sabha day 5, Rajya Sabha day 5, taxation bill, pm cares, farm bills in Rajya Sabha, pm modi, Lok Sabha session day 5, Rajya Sabha session day 5, indian expressThe Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to conclude today, eight days before it is scheduled to end, amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, news agency PTI reported. (PTI)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to conclude Wednesday, eight days before it is scheduled to end, amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, news agency PTI reported. Rajya Sabha is reportedly likely to adjourn sine die after taking up five Bills on Wednesday. Lok Sabha, on the other hand, is likely to be adjourned sine die around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday will take up The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020; The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020; The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020. In Lok Sabha, meanwhile, The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020; The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020; The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020; will be taken up for discussion.

High drama prevailed in Parliament on Tuesday as the opposition boycotted proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the suspension of eight MPs. The opposition has decided to boycott Rajya Sabha proceedings till the suspension of eight members is revoked. But the government said that the MPs — suspended for “unruly behaviour” during the passage of two key farm Bills on Sunday — should first “express regret”.

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday will take up The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020. In Lok Sabha, The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 will be taken up for discussion. Follow the latest news below

09:05 (IST)23 Sep 2020
Zero hour notices in Rajya Sabha

  • Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai has given a Zero Hour Notice over the 'demand to reconsider disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'.
  • RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given a Zero Hour Notice over the 'demand for health insurance cover to voters in the upcoming assembly election in the states'.

SP MP Jaya Bachchan speaks with Congress MP Anand Sharma as opposition leaders stage a walkout from (PTI)

The protests against the contentious farm-related Bills and suspension of eight Opposition members from Rajya Sabha echoed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with the Congress, TMC, DMK, TRS and the Left, among several opposition parties, boycotting proceedings for the day in solidarity with farmers and the suspended MPs.

The Opposition was initially planning to boycott the remaining part of the session, but there were indications that the monsoon session could be wound up by Wednesday. Opposition leaders subsequently said they have decided not to be part of the proceedings for the day.

With the Opposition deciding to boycott Rajya Sabha, the eight MPs, who held a sit-in next to the Gandhi statue at Parliament through the night, ended their dharna.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha minutes before 9.30 am, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “There is a proverb in English: the last straw which broke the camel’s back. I think, day before yesterday was the last straw which broke the camel’s back… Today, Bills are not sent to the standing and select committees… An attempt is made to pass all Bills. Why did the fight take place? It should not have happened. I don’t approve (members) breaking microphones and climbing on tables. Nobody approves it. But, as I said, it was the last straw on the camel’s back. It was building up… and when it broke, it turned into a storm,” he said.

Most of the Opposition members walked out with him. Among those who remained in the House were the Samajwadi Party (SP), DMK, NCP and TRS – but they too walked out later.

 

