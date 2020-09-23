Parliament Live Updates: Session likely to end today; FCRA amendment bill to be taken up in Rajya Sabha

SP MP Jaya Bachchan speaks with Congress MP Anand Sharma as opposition leaders stage a walkout from (PTI)

The protests against the contentious farm-related Bills and suspension of eight Opposition members from Rajya Sabha echoed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with the Congress, TMC, DMK, TRS and the Left, among several opposition parties, boycotting proceedings for the day in solidarity with farmers and the suspended MPs.

The Opposition was initially planning to boycott the remaining part of the session, but there were indications that the monsoon session could be wound up by Wednesday. Opposition leaders subsequently said they have decided not to be part of the proceedings for the day.

With the Opposition deciding to boycott Rajya Sabha, the eight MPs, who held a sit-in next to the Gandhi statue at Parliament through the night, ended their dharna.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha minutes before 9.30 am, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “There is a proverb in English: the last straw which broke the camel’s back. I think, day before yesterday was the last straw which broke the camel’s back… Today, Bills are not sent to the standing and select committees… An attempt is made to pass all Bills. Why did the fight take place? It should not have happened. I don’t approve (members) breaking microphones and climbing on tables. Nobody approves it. But, as I said, it was the last straw on the camel’s back. It was building up… and when it broke, it turned into a storm,” he said.

Most of the Opposition members walked out with him. Among those who remained in the House were the Samajwadi Party (SP), DMK, NCP and TRS – but they too walked out later.