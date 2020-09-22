Parliament Live Updates: Eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs stage overnight protest

Members of Opposition parties stage a protest at Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday brought tea for the eight opposition MPs who staged an overnight protest next to the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over their suspension due to “unruly behaviour”. The MPs, who have been suspended for the rest of the monsoon session, had spread out sheets next to the statue and were seen holding placards that read – “We will fight for farmers” and “Parliament assassinated”. Opposition MPs, from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, dropped in at the protest site in a show of support and solidarity.

At least 18 parties have written to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him not to give his assent to the farm Bills. They have also sought an audience with him. In a detailed memorandum, they have recounted the events that unfolded in Rajya Sabha Sunday and the reason for moving a no-confidence resolution against the Deputy Chairman.

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020, The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 are among the bills listed for business in the Rajya Sabha Tuesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also make statements.

In Lok Sabha, meanwhile, The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020, The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, The Code On Social Security, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are among the bills that will be discussed.