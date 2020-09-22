scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Parliament Live Updates: Eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs stage overnight protest

Parliament Monsoon Session Live News Updates: Eighteen parties have written to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him not to give his assent to the farm Bills. They have also sought an audience with him.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 22, 2020 8:56:17 am
parliament, parliament live, parliament live updates, farm bill, farm bill 2020, farm bill rajya sabha, farmers protest, farmers protest in haryana, farmers protest in punjab, parliament monsoon session, farm bill, farmers bill, parliament monsoon session 2020 live, parliament today, parliament today live, parliament live news, parliament news, rajya sabha, india china, rajya sabha today live, lok sabha, lok sabha live, lok sabha live news, lok sabha live news updatesMembers of Opposition parties stage a protest at Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday brought tea for the eight opposition MPs who staged an overnight protest next to the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over their suspension due to “unruly behaviour”. The MPs, who have been suspended for the rest of the monsoon session, had spread out sheets next to the statue and were seen holding placards that read – “We will fight for farmers” and “Parliament assassinated”. Opposition MPs, from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, dropped in at the protest site in a show of support and solidarity.

At least 18 parties have written to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him not to give his assent to the farm Bills. They have also sought an audience with him. In a detailed memorandum, they have recounted the events that unfolded in Rajya Sabha Sunday and the reason for moving a no-confidence resolution against the Deputy Chairman.

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020, The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 are among the bills listed for business in the Rajya Sabha Tuesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also make statements.

In Lok Sabha, meanwhile, The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020, The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, The Code On Social Security, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are among the bills that will be discussed.

Parliament Live Updates: 8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs stage overnight protest; The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020 to be discussed in Lok Sabha and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 listed under business in Rajya Sabha. Follow latest news and updates below

08:56 (IST)22 Sep 2020
We are going to continue this demonstration: Suspended Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora

"Harivansh Ji said he came to meet us as a colleague & not as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. He also brought some tea & snacks for us. We started this sit-in demonstration yesterday as a protest against our suspension. We've been here all night. No one from the government has come to enquire about us. Many Opposition leaders came to enquire about us and to show solidarity with us. We are going to continue this demonstration," Congress MP Ripun Bora told news agency ANI. Bora is one among the eight suspended MPs. 

08:38 (IST)22 Sep 2020
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brings tea for suspended MPs

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brings tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Parliament premises against their suspension from the House. The suspended MPs include Congress’s Rajeev Satav, Syed Naseer Hussain and Ripun Bora; Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen; AAP’s Sanjay Singh; and CPI(M)’s K K Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien attempts to tear the rule book as ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Sunday. (Photo: Screengrab @ RSTV via PTI)

Parliament Live Updates: News from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed bills amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act even as Rajya Sabha saw stormy scenes after eight Opposition MLAs were suspended for the rest of the monsoon session over their “unruly” conduct in the Upper House when the contentious farm bills were passed.

The Lok Sabha also passed the The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 before it was adjourned post midnight.

Even as protests raged on in Haryana, Punjab and other states over the farm bills, the government hiked the minimum price for buying wheat and five other rabi crops by up to six per cent — sending a strong message to farmers across the country on continuation of minimum support price (MSP)-based procurement system.

Farmer groups are also protesting the two bills — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, which have been passed by Parliament.

