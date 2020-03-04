Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Must Read
Live now

Parliament LIVE updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Today LIVE: The parliament today, is yet again, likely to see another day of disruption over the discussion on Northeast Delhi violence as the Opposition continues to insist on having the discussion on priority.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 4, 2020 11:15:10 am
delhi violence, om birla on northeast delhi violence, lok sabha speaker on delhi violence, government discussion on delhi violence, delhi news, indian express Opposition members protest in Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Parliament Today LIVE: After two days of stalled proceedings in both houses of Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and his deputy Anand Sharma today gave suspension of business notice under rule 267 over the Delhi riots.

The parliament today, is yet again, likely to see an uproar over the Northeast Delhi violence as the Opposition continues to insist on having the discussion on priority. The government on Tuesday said it was ready for a discussion on the communal violence in Delhi in both Houses on March 11, the day after Holi. However, Azad on Tuesday had made it clear that the Opposition will not back down from its demand for a discussion. Talks between the two sides, sources said, are continuing to end the deadlock.

According to today’s schedule, Union Minister Amit Shah will move a motion for election to the committee on official language in Rajya Sabha. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 will also be taken up for consideration in the upper house.

Live Blog

Uproar in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as Opposition plans to raise Delhi violence issue in Parliament.  Follow LIVE updates here

Highlights

    11:15 (IST)04 Mar 2020
    Rajya Sabha adjourned

    The Upper House was on Wednesday adjourned for the day.  It will resume back tomorrow. 

    11:02 (IST)04 Mar 2020
    Left leaders protest outside Parliament over Delhi violence

    Member of parliaments from Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises over Delhi violence demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

    10:54 (IST)04 Mar 2020

    Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog on Parliament proceedings. Ruckus is likely to be seen in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as Opposition plans to raise Delhi violence issue in Parliament. Follow the latest updates here 

    Today will the third day of the Budget session in Parliament

    On Tuesday, amid sloganeering by the opposition members in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla Tuesday said that the government is ready for discussion on Delhi violence after Holi. He adjourned the proceedings after ruckus prevailed in the House. During the BJP Parliamentary meeting held earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the party MPs to take lead in ensuring peace and harmony in the country. “Vikas is our mantra; peace, unity and harmony are prerequisites for development,” PM said, news agency PTI reported

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who held an all-party meeting earlier today to end the logjam in Parliament warned the MPs that those who disrupt proceedings will be suspended for the remaining session.

    Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi & Manicka Tagore gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, while CPI (M) leader Elamaram Kareem has given a notice in Rajya Sabha. The opposition is demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

     

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    0 Comment(s) *
    * The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.