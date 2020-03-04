Parliament LIVE updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha

Opposition members protest in Lok Sabha. (PTI) Opposition members protest in Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Parliament Today LIVE: After two days of stalled proceedings in both houses of Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and his deputy Anand Sharma today gave suspension of business notice under rule 267 over the Delhi riots.

The parliament today, is yet again, likely to see an uproar over the Northeast Delhi violence as the Opposition continues to insist on having the discussion on priority. The government on Tuesday said it was ready for a discussion on the communal violence in Delhi in both Houses on March 11, the day after Holi. However, Azad on Tuesday had made it clear that the Opposition will not back down from its demand for a discussion. Talks between the two sides, sources said, are continuing to end the deadlock.

According to today’s schedule, Union Minister Amit Shah will move a motion for election to the committee on official language in Rajya Sabha. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 will also be taken up for consideration in the upper house.