Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Parliament LIVE: Opposition to up ante on Delhi violence, Speaker Birla calls meet to end stalemate

Parliament Today LIVE News, Delhi Riots Latest News Updates: The Opposition will continue its protest against the Modi government over the recent communal violence in Delhi. Follow the latest developments from Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 3, 2020 10:43:17 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the protest, demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi riots, outside Parliament on Monday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tuesday held an all-party meeting to end the logjam in Parliament. The second leg of Budget Session saw a fiery opening on Monday as the Opposition targeted the Modi government over the recent communal violence in Delhi which led to the killing of at least 47 people. The uproar paralysed proceedings and both Houses were adjourned for the day.

The stalemate is likely to continue today as Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma and BSP MP Satish Mishra have given Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi & Manicka Tagore have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, while CPI (M) leader Elamaram Kareem has given a notice in Rajya Sabha. The opposition is demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to take up the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020. Hardeep Singh Puri will table the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. A discussion on the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 is scheduled in Rajya Sabha. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019 will also be tabled in Rajya Sabha

Live Blog

Ruckus is likely to be seen in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as Opposition plans to raise Delhi violence issue in Parliament. Follow LIVE updates

Highlights

    10:43 (IST)03 Mar 2020
    Opposition gives suspension notices in Rajya Sabha over Delhi violence

    Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha. CPI (M) leader Elamaram Kareem and BSP MP Satish Mishra have also given suspension notices

    10:42 (IST)03 Mar 2020

    Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog on Parliament proceedings. Ruckus is likely to be seen in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as Opposition plans to raise Delhi violence issue in Parliament. Follow the latest

    Protests outside Parliament on Monday

    BJP and Congress members shoved and pushed each other in Lok Sabha Monday, the opening day of the second leg of the Budget session, as Opposition parties, protesting the communal violence in Delhi, united in both Houses of Parliament to demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The uproar paralysed proceedings and both Houses were adjourned for the day.

    Protesting in separate groups outside Parliament, Opposition parties united inside the two Houses to mount a concerted attack on the BJP. In Lok Sabha, MPs belonging to the Congress, DMK, Left parties, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP, BSP, NC and TMC rose as one to shout slogans against Shah.

    Shah was not present in the House during the pandemonium. Nor was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh came, but had to go back after the House was adjourned.

    Amid the din, two Bills — The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill and Mineral Laws Amendment Bill — were introduced.

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the “unruly behaviour” of the Opposition and urged Speaker Om Birla to continue with the House business. Targeting Congress members, Joshi said “these are the people” who provoked the riots. “They murdered 3,000 people in 1984 (ant-Sikh riots) and did no investigation. The priority is to restore peace… but they want to create tension,” he said.

