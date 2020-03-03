Parliament LIVE: Opposition to up ante on Delhi violence, Speaker Birla calls meet to end stalemate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the protest, demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi riots, outside Parliament on Monday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the protest, demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi riots, outside Parliament on Monday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tuesday held an all-party meeting to end the logjam in Parliament. The second leg of Budget Session saw a fiery opening on Monday as the Opposition targeted the Modi government over the recent communal violence in Delhi which led to the killing of at least 47 people. The uproar paralysed proceedings and both Houses were adjourned for the day.

The stalemate is likely to continue today as Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma and BSP MP Satish Mishra have given Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi & Manicka Tagore have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, while CPI (M) leader Elamaram Kareem has given a notice in Rajya Sabha. The opposition is demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to take up the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020. Hardeep Singh Puri will table the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. A discussion on the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 is scheduled in Rajya Sabha. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019 will also be tabled in Rajya Sabha