Parliament LIVE updates: Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI MPs give suspension notices over Delhi violence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the protest outside Parliament earlier this week. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the protest outside Parliament earlier this week. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament have been disrupted for three days straight as Opposition MPs continued to protest against the violence northeast Delhi, which has claimed 47 lives so far. On Wednesday, as the Opposition created ruckus over denial of an immediate debate on Delhi riots, Lok Sabha was adjourned soon after it met at 11 am. It was then adjourned again at noon, and then for the day at 2 pm.

The Rajya Sabha functioned for all of 10 minutes as Opposition members continued with their demand for a discussion on Delhi riots before any other point of business is taken up. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the discussion will take place after Holi (on March 10), which sparked protests from Opposition benches. Naidu thereafter decided to adjourn the House for the day, saying that the Opposition seemed to have decided to not let the House function.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan, as well as CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T. Siva, have given Suspension of Business Notice in the Upper House over the Delhi riots. Congress MP Kapil Sibal today gave a notice in Rajya Sabha, seeking a short discussion on the outcome of the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to India.