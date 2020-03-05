Follow Us:
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Must Read
Live now

Parliament LIVE updates: Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI MPs give suspension notices over Delhi violence

Parliament Today LIVE News, Delhi Riots Latest News Updates: While the opposition is demanding an immediate debate on the Delhi riots, the government has recommended a discussion after Holi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 5, 2020 10:23:05 am
parliament, parliament live, parliament live updates, delhi latest news, delhi riots, delhi riots live news, parliament today, parliament today live, parliament live news, parliament news, rajya sabha, rajya sabha live, rajya sabha today, rajya sabha today live, lok sabha, lok sabha live, lok sabha live news, lok sabha live news updates Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the protest outside Parliament earlier this week. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament have been disrupted for three days straight as Opposition MPs continued to protest against the violence northeast Delhi, which has claimed 47 lives so far. On Wednesday, as the Opposition created ruckus over denial of an immediate debate on Delhi riots, Lok Sabha was adjourned soon after it met at 11 am. It was then adjourned again at noon, and then for the day at 2 pm.

The Rajya Sabha functioned for all of 10 minutes as Opposition members continued with their demand for a discussion on Delhi riots before any other point of business is taken up. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the discussion will take place after Holi (on March 10), which sparked protests from Opposition benches. Naidu thereafter decided to adjourn the House for the day, saying that the Opposition seemed to have decided to not let the House function.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan, as well as CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T. Siva, have given Suspension of Business Notice in the Upper House over the Delhi riots. Congress MP Kapil Sibal today gave a notice in Rajya Sabha, seeking a short discussion on the outcome of the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to India.

Live Blog

The Opposition is likely to target the Modi government over Delhi violence in Parliament. Get latest updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha here.

Highlights

    10:23 (IST)05 Mar 2020
    Parliament LIVE: Congress, TMC seeks discussion on Delhi violence

    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today also gave a notice for adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on the issue of Delhi violence. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and the Trinamool Congress also gave Suspension of Business Notices in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 in this regard.

    10:12 (IST)05 Mar 2020
    Parliament LIVE: Samajwadi Party, CPI MPs give suspension notices over Delhi riots

    Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan, as well as CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T. Siva, today gave  Suspension of Business Notice in the Upper House over the Delhi riots. Congress MP Kapil Sibal today gave a notice in Rajya Sabha, seeking a short discussion on the outcome of the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to India.

    10:08 (IST)05 Mar 2020
    Parliament LIVE: Opposition parties give suspension notices over Delhi violence

    Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament have been disrupted for three days straight as Opposition MPs continued to protest against the violence northeast Delhi, which has claimed 47 lives so far. Several parties have given suspension notices over the riots in the national capital. Follow LIVE updates here.

    parliament, parliament live, parliament live updates, delhi latest news, delhi riots, delhi riots live news, parliament today, parliament today live, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament on Wednesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    On Wednesday in Lok Sabha, opposition parties sought an immediate discussion on Delhi violence but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it can be taken up on March 11 in the Lower House and on March 12 in Rajya Sabha.

    Not convinced, the Opposition continued the protest, storming the Well on several occasions. Speaker Om Birla was not present during the day and proceedings were chaired by presiding officers. Opposition parties continued to demand resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and shouted slogans. Amid the din, the direct tax Bill, which aims to settle pending tax disputes, was passed by without any debate. The Bill had been introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday amid a similar din.

    Under the proposed scheme, taxpayers willing to settle disputes will be allowed a complete waiver of interest and penalty if they pay the entire amount of tax in dispute by March 31 this year, and pay a 10-per cent additional disputed tax.

    In Rajya Sabha, amid the din, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said both Union minister and Leader of the House Thaawarchand Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had agreed on Tuesday to hold the discussion on Wednesday and asked, “What are we waiting for?”

    Not relenting, Naidu said the Chairman has to consult the Leader of the House about the rules and procedure to conduct the discussion.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    0 Comment(s) *
    * The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.