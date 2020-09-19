Parliament Live Updates: Covid-19 raises fears, monsoon session may be curtailed

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (Photo: LSTV via PTI)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: On the sixth day of the Parliament session, Rajya Sabha will see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan laying papers on the table, while Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Kiren Rijiju and Rattan Lal Kataria will make statements in the House. While Sitharaman will move The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for further amendment and passing, Vardhan will move The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to be taken into consideration.

In Lok Sabha, which will start at 3 pm, Sitharaman will present The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020. This will be followed by Home Minister Amit Shah moving The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 and The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020.

Other Bills which will be put on the table for passing in the Lower House today are The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019, The Industrial Relations Code, 2019, The Code on Social Security, 2019, The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020, The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 and The Code On Social Security, 2020.

With more than 30 MPs, including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel, testing positive for Covid-19 over the last week, there is a palpable sense of concern and apprehension over the spread of the disease. The situation has prompted stricter protocol and raised the possibility that the ongoing session be curtailed.