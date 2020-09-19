scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 19, 2020
Parliament Live Updates: Covid-19 raises fears, monsoon session may be curtailed

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: With more than 30 MPs, including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel, testing Covid-19 positive this week, there is a possibility that the session will be curtailed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 19, 2020 9:36:28 am
Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (Photo: LSTV via PTI)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: On the sixth day of the Parliament session, Rajya Sabha will see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan laying papers on the table, while Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Kiren Rijiju and Rattan Lal Kataria will make statements in the House. While Sitharaman will move The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for further amendment and passing, Vardhan will move The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to be taken into consideration.

In Lok Sabha, which will start at 3 pm, Sitharaman will present The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020. This will be followed by Home Minister Amit Shah moving The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 and The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020.

Other Bills which will be put on the table for passing in the Lower House today are The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019, The Industrial Relations Code, 2019, The Code on Social Security, 2019, The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020, The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 and The Code On Social Security, 2020.

With more than 30 MPs, including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel, testing positive for Covid-19 over the last week, there is a palpable sense of concern and apprehension over the spread of the disease. The situation has prompted stricter protocol and raised the possibility that the ongoing session be curtailed.

Parliament Live Updates: Latest news and updates from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on the sixth day of the monsoon session.

09:36 (IST)19 Sep 2020
Bills to be presented in Rajya Sabha today

09:36 (IST)19 Sep 2020
Bills to be presented in Rajya Sabha today

While Sitharaman will move The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for further amendment and passing, Vardhan will move The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to be taken into consideration.

09:28 (IST)19 Sep 2020
Welcome to our Parliament LIVE blog

Welcome to our Parliament LIVE blog. Follow this space for the discussions which will happen in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha throughout the day.

Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy moved the bill. (PTI Photo)

On the fifth day of Parliament’s truncated monsoon session, Lok Sabha approved the supplementary demands for additional spending of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, which include a cash outgo of Rs 1.66 lakh crore, primarily to meet expenses for combating the Covid pandemic.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that probably for the first time the government has sought such a huge amount in the first batch of the supplementary demands for grants. She said the government has sought Rs 40,000 crore towards MGNREGA, thus taking the total outgo towards Rs 1 lakh crore, the highest so far. The budget for 2020-21 has earmarked about Rs 61,500 crore for MGNREGA. She also said the allocations are being increased for people-centric schemes like PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and other social welfare schemes.

Sitharaman also said that the GST Council will arrive at a common ground on ways to compensate states for loss of revenue, amid opposition charge that the Centre is reneging on its promise of paying compensation. She said she will honour the commitments made by her predecessor Arun Jaitley with regard to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation payout. “Even if we are in an act of God situation, but we will discuss in the Council how to give compensation to the states… The Council will take a call on how to borrow to meet the (revenue) gap,” she said. The minister, however, ruled out funding the revenue shortfall from the consolidated fund of India, saying the amount has to be paid from the compensation cess kitty.

