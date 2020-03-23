Parliament LIVE Updates: Venkaiah Naidu to hold meeting to discuss session duration

A worker sanitises the doors at the Parliament House (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) A worker sanitises the doors at the Parliament House (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Amid the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus pandemic, voices from inside Parliament are growing louder to adjourn the House sine die. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has called for a meeting at 1.30 pm today to take stock of the situation. Both Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena have announced that their party MPs will not attend the ongoing budget session of Parliament due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session will begin at 2 pm today.

Even as the government is slated to bring the Finance Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Monday, a few opposition parties have announced that their MPs will not attend Parliament. NCP chief Sharad Pawar urged his party MPs on Sunday to stay back in constituencies to help people combat Covid-19. “Request all MPs of NCP LS & RS not go back to Delhi, please stay where you are and assist Govt agencies help citizens to fight the #Coronavirus pandemic,” Pawar said in a post on microblogging site Twitter. Originally, the budget session is scheduled to last until April 3.

Many MPs including TMC’s Derek Obrien, BJP’s Dushyant Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and India’s Sherpa for G20 Suresh Prabhu are under self-quarantine after they come in contact with those who were tested positive