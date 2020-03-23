Parliament LIVE Updates: Venkaiah Naidu to hold meeting to discuss session duration

Amid the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus pandemic, voices from inside Parliament are growing louder to adjourn the House sine die. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has called for a meeting at 1.30 pm today to take stock of the situation. Both Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena have announced that their party MPs will not attend the ongoing budget session of Parliament due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session will begin at 2 pm today.
Even as the government is slated to bring the Finance Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Monday, a few opposition parties have announced that their MPs will not attend Parliament. NCP chief Sharad Pawar urged his party MPs on Sunday to stay back in constituencies to help people combat Covid-19. “Request all MPs of NCP LS & RS not go back to Delhi, please stay where you are and assist Govt agencies help citizens to fight the #Coronavirus pandemic,” Pawar said in a post on microblogging site Twitter. Originally, the budget session is scheduled to last until April 3.
Many MPs including TMC’s Derek Obrien, BJP’s Dushyant Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and India’s Sherpa for G20 Suresh Prabhu are under self-quarantine after they come in contact with those who were tested positive
Highlights
Parliament is scheduled to begin at 2 pm today
Congress leader Manish Tewari has filed adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha regarding "Paying tribute in the House to the martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their 89th martyrdom day."
In Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has filed adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on "menacing progression of Coronavirus has been a threat for all of us, in this uneasy situation Census/NPR exercise should be shelved."
CPM MP KK Ragesh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over "2000 people gathering at the Parliament including PM and MPs amid the spread of COVID19." TRS MP K Keshava Rao has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the spread of "Killer-Coronavirus in the world" and "adjourn the House 'sine die' to avoid the congregation in Parliament"
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Parliament. Will the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha be adjourned today amid the coronavirus pandemic? Follow LIVE updates from Parliament