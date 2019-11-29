Parliament LIVE updates: TMC to take up WhatsApp issue, Congress to move censure motion against Pragya

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on the WhatsApp snooping controversy that has sparked a furore among opposition leaders and privacy rights activists who are seeking answers from the government. On Thursday, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said there has been no unauthorised spying to the “best of my knowledge”. And that the government is committed to ensuring safety and security of online platforms such as WhatsApp.

Congress, on the other hand, is likely to move a censure motion against Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt’ (patriot) in the Lok Sabha. Signatures of Congress MPs and Lok Sabha members of other UPA constituents including DMK, NCP, RJD, IUML and some other parties were procured to move the motion before Speaker Om Birla, PTI had reported. As the Opposition cornered the government on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the controversial statement, saying the BJP would not even entertain such a thought, let alone make such a statement.

In the Lower House, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make another push for the recently-introduced Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to replace the ordinance, issued on September 20, to slash corporate tax rate to 22% without incentives and 15% for new manufacturing entities.