Parliament LIVE updates: TMC to take up WhatsApp issue, Congress to move censure motion against Pragyahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-live-updates-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-congress-bjp-whatsapp-pragya-singh-thakur-6142288/
Parliament LIVE updates: TMC to take up WhatsApp issue, Congress to move censure motion against Pragya
Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress is likely to move a censure motion against Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt’ (patriot) in the Lok Sabha.
Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on the WhatsApp snooping controversy that has sparked a furore among opposition leaders and privacy rights activists who are seeking answers from the government. On Thursday, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said there has been no unauthorised spying to the “best of my knowledge”. And that the government is committed to ensuring safety and security of online platforms such as WhatsApp.
Congress, on the other hand, is likely to move a censure motion against Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt’ (patriot) in the Lok Sabha. Signatures of Congress MPs and Lok Sabha members of other UPA constituents including DMK, NCP, RJD, IUML and some other parties were procured to move the motion before Speaker Om Birla, PTI had reported. As the Opposition cornered the government on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the controversial statement, saying the BJP would not even entertain such a thought, let alone make such a statement.
In the Lower House, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make another push for the recently-introduced Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to replace the ordinance, issued on September 20, to slash corporate tax rate to 22% without incentives and 15% for new manufacturing entities.
Live Blog
Parliament Winter Session enters 10th day today, TMC to discuss WhatsApp snooping row in Lok Sabha. Get latest updates here.
TMC to take up WhatsApp issue, Congress to move censure motion against Pragya
On the 10th day of Winter Session, the Trinamool Congress gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on the WhatsApp snooping controversy that has sparked a furore among opposition leaders and privacy rights activists who are seeking answers from the government. Congress, on the other hand, is likely to move a censure motion against Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt’ (patriot) in the Lok Sabha. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.
Faced with a barrage of questions on the WhatsApp snooping controversy in Parliament Thursday, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said India would never compromise on data sovereignty. Prasad also said the government wants to conduct an audit of WhatsApp’s security systems following revelations of Israeli spyware exploiting its vulnerabilities. The Indian Computer Emergency Team (CERT-In) “has clearly said that we want to audit your (WhatsApp’s) entire system… we have told them that we want to conduct an audit and inspection of WhatsApp’s security systems and processes,” Prasad said.
In response to pointed questions from Congress MPs Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh whether the government bought the Pegasus software, which was allegedly used for surveillance on over 100 people in India, Prasad said that all electronic interception of communications in India followed a standard operating procedure — and did not give a categorical denial to questions whether the government or any of its agencies had bought the spyware. When Congress MP Anand Sharma pressed on the issue that whether he was aware of government-authorised surveillance, Prasad said: “To the best of my knowledge, no unauthorised interception has been done.”
TMC to take up WhatsApp issue, Congress to move censure motion against Pragya
On the 10th day of Winter Session, the Trinamool Congress gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on the WhatsApp snooping controversy that has sparked a furore among opposition leaders and privacy rights activists who are seeking answers from the government. Congress, on the other hand, is likely to move a censure motion against Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt’ (patriot) in the Lok Sabha. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.