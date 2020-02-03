Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition to target govt over CAA; TMC moves amendments in President’s address

Follow Us:
Monday, February 03, 2020
Budget 2020
Live now

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: Nearly two months after it was cleared by both Houses of Parliament, the amended citizenship law is set to emerge as a new battleground during the ongoing Budget session in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 3, 2020 10:55:08 am
Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: In the first session after the tabling of Union Budget 2020-21, opposition parties are set to corner the Modi government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Parliament on Monday.

The parties including Congress, BSP, and the Left parties led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have submitted suspension notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the nationwide protests against the legislation and exercises of National Population Register and National Registrar of Citizens. They also called for a repeal of the law.

IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over the recent incidents of firing in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh — both epicenters of anti-CAA protests. BJP MP Vikas Mahatme, meanwhile, has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the precautionary measures to tackle the epidemic of coronavirus.

TMC has moved amendments to the President’s address delivered Friday, when the session kicked off, raising questions on its “silence” on a range of issues from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Kashmir clampdown to the economic slowdown. Similar amendments would also be moved by the party in the Lok Sabha, sources said. In Lok Sabha, BJP’s Parvesh Verma will move the motion of thanks on the President’s address. In Rajya Sabha, Bhupender Yadav will move the motion.

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:55 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    In Lok Sabha, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma give suspension notice over CAA

    Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act".

    10:47 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    BSP MP gives Suspension Notice in Rajya Sabha over CAA

    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Satish Chandra Misra has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), demanding to repeal the law immediately.

    10:35 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    CPM and CPI give suspension notice in Rajya Sabha over CAA, NRC

    CPM and CPI have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to over "prevailing situation in the country over the proposed National Register of Citizens-National Population Register and Citizenship Amendment Act".

    10:35 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    Congress MPs give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over CAA

    Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, & Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to "reconsider Citizenship Amendment Act after unrest in the country & to stop the process of National Register of Citizens & National Population Register".

    10:34 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    BJP MP gives zero hour notice in Lok Sabha over coronavirus

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vikas Mahatme gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need to take precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of #coronavirus".

    10:33 (IST)03 Feb 2020

    Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on Parliament Budget Session. Nearly two months after it was cleared by both Houses of Parliament, the amended citizenship law is set to emerge as a new battleground during the ongoing Budget session in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Follow this space to track the latest developments

    As protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continue in different parts of the country, President Ram Nath Kovind, in his customary address to the joint session of the two Houses of Parliament to start the Budget session, hailed the passage of the CAA but made no mention of the NRC, unlike his address to the joint session at the inaugural of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 20 last year.

    On the CAA, President Kovind said: “India has always believed in the principle of equal respect for all faiths. However, at the time of Partition, this very belief of India and of its people came under the most severe attack.

    On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha. The Budget carried a visible imprint of the Prime Minister’s fiscal conservatism, inasmuch as it kept a tight leash on expenditure, tacitly admitting there was little headroom for higher spending. For 2020-21, it projected a nominal growth rate of 10 per cent, translating into a real growth of 5.5-6 per cent

    Sitharaman’s only significant intervention related to the overhaul of the personal income tax structure. While she proposed doing away with 70 of the 100 exemptions, she added two more slabs of 15 per cent and 25 per cent. She claimed the effort was aimed at simplifying the tax regime and would give more money in the hands of the middle class.

    Explained | Decoding the Budget

    Full text: President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to joint sitting of Parliament

     

