Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition to target govt over CAA; TMC moves amendments in President’s address

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: In the first session after the tabling of Union Budget 2020-21, opposition parties are set to corner the Modi government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Parliament on Monday.

The parties including Congress, BSP, and the Left parties led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have submitted suspension notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the nationwide protests against the legislation and exercises of National Population Register and National Registrar of Citizens. They also called for a repeal of the law.

IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over the recent incidents of firing in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh — both epicenters of anti-CAA protests. BJP MP Vikas Mahatme, meanwhile, has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the precautionary measures to tackle the epidemic of coronavirus.

TMC has moved amendments to the President’s address delivered Friday, when the session kicked off, raising questions on its “silence” on a range of issues from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Kashmir clampdown to the economic slowdown. Similar amendments would also be moved by the party in the Lok Sabha, sources said. In Lok Sabha, BJP’s Parvesh Verma will move the motion of thanks on the President’s address. In Rajya Sabha, Bhupender Yadav will move the motion.