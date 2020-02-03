Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition to target govt over CAA; TMC moves amendments in President’s address

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: In the first session after the tabling of Union Budget 2020-21, opposition parties are set to corner the Modi government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Parliament on Monday.
The parties including Congress, BSP, and the Left parties led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have submitted suspension notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the nationwide protests against the legislation and exercises of National Population Register and National Registrar of Citizens. They also called for a repeal of the law.
IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over the recent incidents of firing in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh — both epicenters of anti-CAA protests. BJP MP Vikas Mahatme, meanwhile, has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the precautionary measures to tackle the epidemic of coronavirus.
TMC has moved amendments to the President’s address delivered Friday, when the session kicked off, raising questions on its “silence” on a range of issues from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Kashmir clampdown to the economic slowdown. Similar amendments would also be moved by the party in the Lok Sabha, sources said. In Lok Sabha, BJP’s Parvesh Verma will move the motion of thanks on the President’s address. In Rajya Sabha, Bhupender Yadav will move the motion.
Highlights
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act".
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Satish Chandra Misra has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), demanding to repeal the law immediately.
CPM and CPI have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to over "prevailing situation in the country over the proposed National Register of Citizens-National Population Register and Citizenship Amendment Act".
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, & Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to "reconsider Citizenship Amendment Act after unrest in the country & to stop the process of National Register of Citizens & National Population Register".
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vikas Mahatme gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need to take precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of #coronavirus".
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on Parliament Budget Session. Nearly two months after it was cleared by both Houses of Parliament, the amended citizenship law is set to emerge as a new battleground during the ongoing Budget session in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Follow this space to track the latest developments