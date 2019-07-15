Parliament LIVE Updates: Nitin Gadkari to reintroduce Motor Vehicles Bill in Lok Sabha

Parliament Session 2019 LIVE Updates: After failing to get it through Rajya Sabha in the previous term, the Narendra Modi-government is slated to introduce the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill, which will be introduced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, proposes stricter punishment for traffic violations, simplify vehicle registration process, and overhaul the traffic and transport regulatory framework in India with a view to minimise road accidents.

Besides this, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 Bill is also likely to be introduced in the Lower House. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy moved an Adjournment Motion in connection with the Kolkata metro incident in which a senior citizen was killed after his hand got stuck between the train doors. The Congress, on the other hand, has given notice over the pension of disabled Army personnel. The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is expected to be discussed in Rajya Sabha.