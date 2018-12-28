Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after AIADMK, DMK protest in well

Several bills are scheduled to be taken up in Lok Sabha including The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill.

The Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, was adjourned for the day after AIADMK and DMK protested in well. The House will reconvene on Monday. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was scheduled to make a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations by Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology in the house today. Also, as soon as the house convened, the Trinamool Congress gave a notice under Rule 267 to take up discussion on MHA notification authorising specific probe agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt information stored in any computer.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the amended Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, which criminalises triple talaq, after arguments went on for over four hours. Before the Triple Talaq Bill was adopted for consideration, Congress and AIADMK MPs staged a walkout.