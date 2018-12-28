Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after AIADMK, DMK protest in wellhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-live-updates-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-bills-bjp-congress-winter-session-5512924/
Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after AIADMK, DMK protest in well
Parliament LIVE Updates: The Trinamool Congress has given a notice under Rule 267 in the Upper House to take up discussion on ‘Home Ministry notification which seeks to invade the privacy of all computers'.
Several bills are scheduled to be taken up in Lok Sabha including The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill.
The Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, was adjourned for the day after AIADMK and DMK protested in well. The House will reconvene on Monday. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was scheduled to make a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations by Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology in the house today. Also, as soon as the house convened, the Trinamool Congress gave a notice under Rule 267 to take up discussion on MHA notification authorising specific probe agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt information stored in any computer.
On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the amended Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, which criminalises triple talaq, after arguments went on for over four hours. Before the Triple Talaq Bill was adopted for consideration, Congress and AIADMK MPs staged a walkout.
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after AIADMK and DMK protest in well. The House will reconvene on Monday. Rajya Sabha also paid homage to four sons of Guru Gobind Singh who were martyred while fighting in a war.
Below are the bills which are scheduled to be taken up in Lok Sabha today:
1. The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018. 2. The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018. 3. The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018. 4. The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017. 5. The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018. 6. $The Appropriation (No.6) (Bill) 2018.
The Trinamool Congress has given a notice under Rule 267 in the Upper House to take up discussion on MHA notification authorising specific probe agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt information stored in any computer.
Introducing the Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Opposition should not “weigh the Bill on scales of politics” and rejected the charge that it is directed at a particular community. The Bill, he said, is aimed at “naari nyaay, naari garima, aur naari sammaan (justice for women, dignity of women, and respect for women)”.
On objections raised by the Opposition, Prasad mentioned other laws passed by Parliament — death penalty for those who rape minors, criminal penalties for dowry, among others — and asked, “yeh apatti sirf triple talaq par hi kyun (why this objection only for triple talaq)?”
Before Christmas break, the Lok Sabha witnessed disruptions over a range of issues last week, including protests by the Congress, which is demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe on the Rafale deal.
