Monday, December 20, 2021
Parliament Live Updates: Centre invites leaders of 5 Opp parties over suspended MPs; Nirmala Sithraman, Kiren Rijiju to introduce bills today

Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates, Parliament Live News: In Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will move to further amend and pass the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as passed by Lok Sabha.

Updated: December 20, 2021 10:58:25 am
Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Parliament Live Updates: The Centre on Sunday invited leaders of five parties whose MPs had been suspended for a discussion on Monday to resolve the Rajya Sabha stalemate. The Congress and other parties, however, said the government was trying to divide the Opposition. The Opposition parties have been protesting in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament complex.

In Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will move to further amend and pass the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as passed by Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will move to introduce The Mediation Bill, 2021.

Apart from this, the Upper House will see a short duration discussion on the situation arising due to the rising Omicron cases in India.

In Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sithraman will introduce and move to pass The Appropriation(No.5) Bill, 2021. Kiren Rijiju will move to further amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and introduce the Election Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Discussions on Climate Change and rise in prices under Rule 193 will also take place in the lower house.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju to move Bills in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha today; discussions on Omicron in Upper House; Climate change, price rises discussions in lower house.

10:58 (IST)20 Dec 2021
Opposition parties meet to decide on Centre's invite to discuss suspended RS MPs

Leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting on Monday to take a decision on whether to attend or not the meeting called by the Government on suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha.

The Centre had invited leaders of five parties whose MPs had been suspended for a discussion on Monday to resolve the Rajya Sabha stalemate. 




10:38 (IST)20 Dec 2021
Rahul Gandhi moves Adjournment Motion in LS to discuss Statehood, 6th Schedule safeguards for Ladakh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday gave Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha for the purpose of discussing the 'Statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of the Constitution of India.' Gandhi also appealed to raise the need to constitute a committee of stakeholders, including members of Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic alliance and take action to ensure urgent access to pasture lands in border areas that were previously accessible.

This comes after BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had demanded that the region be included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to safeguard land, employment, and cultural identity of the local population. 

09:50 (IST)20 Dec 2021
Lok Sabha: Asaduddin Owaisi submits notice to oppose Election Laws (Amendment), Bill 2021

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday submitted notice in Lok Sabha "to oppose Election Laws (Amendment), Bill 2021 which proposes to link Aadhaar to electoral roll enrolment."

09:49 (IST)20 Dec 2021
Lok Sabha: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion over Lakhimpur violence

Congress MP Manickam Tagore Monday gave Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, demands "immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Teni.

09:48 (IST)20 Dec 2021
Lok Sabha bills to be introduced today

In Lok Sabha on Monday, Nirmala Sithraman will introduce and move to pass The Appropriation(No.5) Bill, 2021.

Kiren Rijiju will move to further amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and introduce the Election Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2021.

09:48 (IST)20 Dec 2021
Rajya Sabha bills to be introduced today

In Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will move to further amend and pass the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as passed by Lok Sabha.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will move to introduce The Mediation Bill, 2021.

Story behind the statue of protest in Parliament

 

The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament started on an explosive note. The Rajya Sabha suspended 12 of its members for the entire session. Their suspension meant that these MPs could not participate in Rajya Sabha’s deliberations or the meetings of parliamentary committees. Since then, the suspended MPs have been protesting in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament complex. For the last 29 years, the 16-foot-tall bronze statue has been the site for MPs across ideologies to express their disagreement.

The Parliament House complex has 50 statues/busts of national figures. In 1941, three busts of the Indian royalty made it to the Chamber of Princes in the Parliament building. These busts were of the Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia of Gwalior, Maharaja Bhupindra Singh of Patiala, and Maharaja Ranjitsingh of Nawannagar. All three were the chamber’s founding members, and the latter two had also been its presiding officers. But it was only after Independence that the placement of statues in the circular building came up for consideration. The Parliament House complex comes under the purview of the Speaker of Lok Sabha. In 1951, its first Speaker, G V Mavalankar, set up a committee to propose a scheme for decorating the nation’s legislature.

