Parliament Live Updates: Centre invites leaders of 5 Opp parties over suspended MPs; Nirmala Sithraman, Kiren Rijiju to introduce bills today

Parliament Live Updates: The Centre on Sunday invited leaders of five parties whose MPs had been suspended for a discussion on Monday to resolve the Rajya Sabha stalemate. The Congress and other parties, however, said the government was trying to divide the Opposition. The Opposition parties have been protesting in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament complex.
In Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will move to further amend and pass the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as passed by Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will move to introduce The Mediation Bill, 2021.
Apart from this, the Upper House will see a short duration discussion on the situation arising due to the rising Omicron cases in India.
In Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sithraman will introduce and move to pass The Appropriation(No.5) Bill, 2021. Kiren Rijiju will move to further amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and introduce the Election Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2021.
Discussions on Climate Change and rise in prices under Rule 193 will also take place in the lower house.
Leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting on Monday to take a decision on whether to attend or not the meeting called by the Government on suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday gave Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha for the purpose of discussing the 'Statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of the Constitution of India.' Gandhi also appealed to raise the need to constitute a committee of stakeholders, including members of Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic alliance and take action to ensure urgent access to pasture lands in border areas that were previously accessible.
This comes after BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had demanded that the region be included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to safeguard land, employment, and cultural identity of the local population.
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday submitted notice in Lok Sabha "to oppose Election Laws (Amendment), Bill 2021 which proposes to link Aadhaar to electoral roll enrolment."
Congress MP Manickam Tagore Monday gave Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, demands "immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Teni.
