Parliament Live Updates: Centre invites leaders of 5 Opp parties over suspended MPs; Nirmala Sithraman, Kiren Rijiju to introduce bills today

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Parliament Live Updates: The Centre on Sunday invited leaders of five parties whose MPs had been suspended for a discussion on Monday to resolve the Rajya Sabha stalemate. The Congress and other parties, however, said the government was trying to divide the Opposition. The Opposition parties have been protesting in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament complex.

In Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will move to further amend and pass the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as passed by Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will move to introduce The Mediation Bill, 2021.

Apart from this, the Upper House will see a short duration discussion on the situation arising due to the rising Omicron cases in India.

In Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sithraman will introduce and move to pass The Appropriation(No.5) Bill, 2021. Kiren Rijiju will move to further amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and introduce the Election Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Discussions on Climate Change and rise in prices under Rule 193 will also take place in the lower house.