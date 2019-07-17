Parliament LIVE UPDATES: After midnight session, Lok Sabha to begin proceedings shortly

Parliament LIVE UPDATES: A day after Lok Sabha sat till midnight Tuesday to conclude discussions on demands for grants for the agriculture and rural development ministries, it is scheduled to begin session at 11 am today.

Concerned over the increasing number of farmers’ suicide and ‘worsening’ agrarian situation, Opposition Tuesday suggested the government to ensure measures to improve their plight. This was the second time in less than a week that the Lower House extended session until midnight to conclude a debate. LS Speaker Om Birla commenting over the thin attendance in the evening session, appealed to the members of the House to spend maximum in the House and benefit from the debates.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha session was marred by protests by Opposition yesterday to extend duration of the House. The Upper House passed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) Bill, 2019 and empowered the Civil Aviation Ministry. The House was adjourned twice following protests by Tamil parties which urged Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the proceedings for the day.