Parliament LIVE UPDATES: After midnight session, Lok Sabha to begin proceedings shortly
Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Concerned over the increasing number of farmers' suicide and 'worsening' agrarian situation, Opposition Tuesday suggested the government to ensure measures to improve their plight.
Parliament LIVE UPDATES: A day after Lok Sabha sat till midnight Tuesday to conclude discussions on demands for grants for the agriculture and rural development ministries, it is scheduled to begin session at 11 am today.
Concerned over the increasing number of farmers’ suicide and ‘worsening’ agrarian situation, Opposition Tuesday suggested the government to ensure measures to improve their plight. This was the second time in less than a week that the Lower House extended session until midnight to conclude a debate. LS Speaker Om Birla commenting over the thin attendance in the evening session, appealed to the members of the House to spend maximum in the House and benefit from the debates.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha session was marred by protests by Opposition yesterday to extend duration of the House. The Upper House passed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) Bill, 2019 and empowered the Civil Aviation Ministry. The House was adjourned twice following protests by Tamil parties which urged Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the proceedings for the day.
Live Blog
Both the Houses will resume sessions today after it witnessed a long day in the Lok Sabha and violent protests in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Stay tuned for latest updates:
Congress has given Adjournment Motion notice in LS
After BJP's Rajveer Singh had to pause his speech last night as the designated hour approached last night, Lok Sabha will begin proceedings at 11 am today. Rajya Sabha will also begin its session at the same time, so stay tuned to this space as we get you the latest updates from the Parliament!
Nearly 90 members participated in the agrarian debate which began around 2.45 pm. Speaker Om Birla said there were "technical" reasons and he has to adjourn the House at midnight otherwise he would have preferred to run the business till 3 am.
The attendance was thin as several members and leaders of various political parties left though it was decided the House would sit late into the night to complete the discussion. He appealed to the political parties to request their members to be regular in attending the proceedings and spend maximum time in the House.
Meanwhile, Parliament Tuesday approved a Bill to set up a central university and a tribal university in Andhra Pradesh, with HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal assuring the two varsities will be completed in the next four years. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha with a voice vote.
Congress has given Adjournment Motion notice in LS
Welcome to our LIVE Blog
After BJP's Rajveer Singh had to pause his speech last night as the designated hour approached last night, Lok Sabha will begin proceedings at 11 am today. Rajya Sabha will also begin its session at the same time, so stay tuned to this space as we get you the latest updates from the Parliament!