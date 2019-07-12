Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Congress gives adjournment notice in LS over alleged killing of Dalits in Gujarat

The Lok Sabha is expected to commence discussion on The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 Friday. The bill, introduced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday, states setting up of a central university and a tribal university in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress party has, meanwhile, given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the ‘alleged killing of Dalits in Gujarat. Congress MP Motilal Vora has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘suppressing of information about frauds by the banks’.

The Rajya Sabha will discuss The Reserve Bank of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Minimum Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019 among others.

The Congress on Thursday walked out of the Lok Sabha to protest against the ongoing political crisis which has hit Karnataka and Goa. Chaos erupted in the House after a Congress member’s request to raise the issue during Zero Hour was not accepted by Speaker Om Birla.