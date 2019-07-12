Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Congress gives adjournment notice in LS over alleged killing of Dalits in Gujarat
Parliament Session 2019 LIVE updates: The Rajya Sabha will witness discussions on The Reserve Bank of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Minimum Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019 among others.
The Lok Sabha is expected to commence discussion on The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 Friday. The bill, introduced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday, states setting up of a central university and a tribal university in Andhra Pradesh.
The Congress party has, meanwhile, given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the ‘alleged killing of Dalits in Gujarat. Congress MP Motilal Vora has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘suppressing of information about frauds by the banks’.
The Rajya Sabha will discuss The Reserve Bank of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Minimum Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019 among others.
The Congress on Thursday walked out of the Lok Sabha to protest against the ongoing political crisis which has hit Karnataka and Goa. Chaos erupted in the House after a Congress member’s request to raise the issue during Zero Hour was not accepted by Speaker Om Birla.
Live Blog
Get the latest updates from the Monsoon Session here:
GVL Narasimha Rao blames opposition for lag in growth of India's per capita income
"You (opposition) had a majority government until 1989 - for four decades in the country. But what did you deliver in those four decades? From 1965-1979, when you had the first woman Prime Minister, the growth of per capita income was only 1.3 per cent," says GVL Narasimha Rao
This is a transformational budget: GVL Narasimha Rao
"This is a transformational, gender-biased, and developmental budget. From 'politics of lies' to 'politics of ethics', and from 'raajneeti' to 'raashtraneeti', this is a transformational budget," says BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao
Narendra Modi didn't want to become the PM, the country wanted: Vijay Goel
"The country wanted Narendra Modi to be the Prime Minister. It was not his decision," says BJP's Vijay Goel in Rajya Sabha
NLCPR scheme has become a gimmick for this govt: Ronaldo Sapa Tlau
"Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji started the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) scheme with an intention of doing something for the northeast. But now, it has just become a gimmick and propaganda of this government," says Mizoram Congress' Ronaldo Sapa Tlau in the Rajya Sabha
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan replies to questions during Question Hour
"19,000 wellness centres have already been set up in the country out of a total number of 1,50,000. Around 32 lakh people have benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat scheme," says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan while answering a question during Question Hour.
Lok Sabha starts with Question Hour
Lok Sabha discusses the shortage of MBBS doctors in the country in Question Hour
Rajya Sabha discusses Union Budget 2019
A general discussion on the Union Budget 2019 starts in the Rajya Sabha.
Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha
The Congress party have given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the "alleged killing of Dalits in Gujarat."
Congress' Motilal Vohra gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha
Congress' Motilal Vohra gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'suppressing of information about frauds by the banks.'
Apart from this, the Lower House will also discuss the Indian Post Office (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Insertion of new Chapter IIA), and Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019, among others.
On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raked up the issue of farmers and questioned the “double standards” of the government in giving tax concessions and waivers to the rich, while criticising the Budget for not having any “concrete step” to provide relief to farmers in the country.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shot back at Gandhi saying that the plight of farmers was not a creation of the last four years, and that most suicides occurred before the BJP-led government was voted to power.
In Rajya Sabha, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram took a jibe at the BJP government for not announcing any “bold” decisions or “structural reforms” in the Union Budget to fast-track growth despite a huge mandate and ridiculed the government’s goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25, saying the economy doubles due to the “magic of compounding” every six or seven years and it does not require a prime minister or a finance minister for the same to happen.
"So please don’t put this pie in the sky before the people and say 5 trillion dollars is equal to Chandrayaan landing on the moon. Five trillion dollar is simple arithmetic. It will double again and again," he said.
Chidambaram criticised the government for not announcing any structural reforms in the Budget because of which the economy will be “status-quoist”, ambling along at the pace of about 6.5 or 6.8 per cent, which is not good for the country, he said.
GVL Narasimha Rao blames opposition for lag in growth of India's per capita income
"You (opposition) had a majority government until 1989 - for four decades in the country. But what did you deliver in those four decades? From 1965-1979, when you had the first woman Prime Minister, the growth of per capita income was only 1.3 per cent," says GVL Narasimha Rao
This is a transformational budget: GVL Narasimha Rao
"This is a transformational, gender-biased, and developmental budget. From 'politics of lies' to 'politics of ethics', and from 'raajneeti' to 'raashtraneeti', this is a transformational budget," says BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao
Narendra Modi didn't want to become the PM, the country wanted: Vijay Goel
"The country wanted Narendra Modi to be the Prime Minister. It was not his decision," says BJP's Vijay Goel in Rajya Sabha
NLCPR scheme has become a gimmick for this govt: Ronaldo Sapa Tlau
"Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji started the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) scheme with an intention of doing something for the northeast. But now, it has just become a gimmick and propaganda of this government," says Mizoram Congress' Ronaldo Sapa Tlau in the Rajya Sabha
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan replies to questions during Question Hour
"19,000 wellness centres have already been set up in the country out of a total number of 1,50,000. Around 32 lakh people have benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat scheme," says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan while answering a question during Question Hour.
Lok Sabha starts with Question Hour
Lok Sabha discusses the shortage of MBBS doctors in the country in Question Hour
Rajya Sabha discusses Union Budget 2019
A general discussion on the Union Budget 2019 starts in the Rajya Sabha.
Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha
The Congress party have given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the "alleged killing of Dalits in Gujarat."
Congress' Motilal Vohra gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha
Congress' Motilal Vohra gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'suppressing of information about frauds by the banks.'