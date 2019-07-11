Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss Budget

Parliament Live Updates: The continuing crisis in Karnataka is likely to rock Parliament for yet another day on Thursday as Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Ray has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the situation in the state. On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha had witnessed a ruckus over the developments in the state. The Upper House was adjourned thrice, before being adjourned for the day after the Treasury and Opposition benches agreed to continue the discussion on Budget today from 11 am, discontinuing Zero and Question Hour.

Meanwhile, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lower House over “irregularities in the rehabilitation of people evicted for land Acquisition”.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill to set up an independent and autonomous regime for arbitration. The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance issued in March this year by the previous government. It would also acquire and transfer undertakings of the International Centre For Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR) to the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC) with effect from March 2 this year.