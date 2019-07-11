Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss Budget
Parliament Session 2019 India Today LIVE News Updates: TMC MP Saugata Ray has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the Karnataka crisis.
Parliament Live Updates: The continuing crisis in Karnataka is likely to rock Parliament for yet another day on Thursday as Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Ray has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the situation in the state. On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha had witnessed a ruckus over the developments in the state. The Upper House was adjourned thrice, before being adjourned for the day after the Treasury and Opposition benches agreed to continue the discussion on Budget today from 11 am, discontinuing Zero and Question Hour.
Meanwhile, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lower House over “irregularities in the rehabilitation of people evicted for land Acquisition”.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill to set up an independent and autonomous regime for arbitration. The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance issued in March this year by the previous government. It would also acquire and transfer undertakings of the International Centre For Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR) to the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC) with effect from March 2 this year.
Congress stages protest against Karnataka crisis
Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma, protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. "We are protesting against Karnataka and Goa issue," Rahul told ANI.
On Wednesday, post-lunch, the debate on the Budget 2019-20 began amid din as Congress MPs trooped into the Well during the entire discussion period. They shouted slogans like "Loktantra ki Hatya Band Karo, Pradhan Mantri Jawab Do, Horse Trading Nahi Chalegi, Sarkari Gundagardi Nahi Chalegi and Kharid Farokht Band Karo".
The other Opposition Members also were on their feet. Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was to initiate the debate in the Upper House, did not speak amid noisy scenes despite the chair calling his name repeatedly. As no one could hear the debate, Samajwadi Party members staged a walk out saying they cannot discuss in a noisy atmosphere. A BJD member also said he would speak when the House is in order. Later, both ruling and Opposition Congress discussed and came to a consensus.
"We have agreed to continue the discussion on Budget tomorrow from 11 am. (Anand) Sharma has urged presence of the Finance Minister in the House during the debate. There is an understanding on this," Leader of the House Thawarchand Gehlot said after protesting members returned to their seats.
Deputy Leader of Opposition Anand Sharma said the party has "agreed" for discussion on the Budget Thursday. "My party and Opposition are serious about the discussion on Budget. I requested the finance minister to be present in the House. Tomorrow, let there be an orderly debate and I request the Chair to adjourn the House for the day," he said.
