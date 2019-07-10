Parliament LIVE Updates: Budget discussion, Karnataka crisis focus of house proceedings today

In Rajya Sabha, discussion on the Union Budget 2019 -20 are likely to be held. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will make a statement regarding the implementation of recommendations in a Parliamentary report on “The Cyclone Ockhi – its impact on Fishermen and Damage caused by it”. The Upper House will also pay an obituary reference to the passing away of former member R Ramakrishnan.

In Lok Sabha, the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 and Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be up for consideration. Union Minister Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao will lay the annual report of UIDAI along with annual accounts. Central ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal will also present copies of their respective departments.

The ongoing political crisis in Karnataka is once again likely to be the focus in both house of Parliament as the Congress seeks a response from the government on allegations of horse trading. On Tuesday, both the Upper and Lower House of Parliament witnessed sloganeering and a walkout in Lok Sabha by Congress leaders who accused the BJP of poaching their MLAs in Karnataka. The BJP, on the other hand, accused the Congress of disrupting Parliament over “home matters”.

Uproar by opposition Congress over developments in Karnataka stalled pre-noon proceedings in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, with practically no business conducted in the House. As the protest by Congress members continued, the House was again adjourned till 2 PM. Within minutes of assembly of the House, Congress members stormed into the well shouting slogans against the ruling BJP at the Centre, which it has blamed for instigating a rebellion within the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka. Congress members were shouting slogans to imply that democracy was being killed in reference to developments in Karnataka.

On the other hand, Congress members staged a walkout from Lok Sabha after raising slogans in the house. Both the houses have been adjourned till 2 pm.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an improvement and the net infiltration from across the border has reduced by 43 per cent after a surgical strike was carried out on terror camps in Pakistan. "Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, the security situation in the state has witnessed an improvement in the first half of this year over the corresponding period of 2018. Net infiltration has reduced by 43 per cent," he said.

His ramarks came in response to a written question on whether cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir has abated after the Indian Air Force carried out surgical strike on terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan in February this year.

TMC members too trooped into the well against privatisation of public sector units, forcing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn proceedings till 1200 hours. When the House re-assembled at noon to take up the Question Hour, there were almost similar scenes with slogan shouting Congress and TMC members trooping in the Well. Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was chairing the proceedings, made repeated efforts to persuade protesting members to return to their seats so that the Question Hour could be conducted. However, his appeals went unheeded and the House was adjourned till 2 pm. Before adjourning the House till 2 pm, he told protesting Congress members that the Chairman had allowed them to raise the Karnataka issue during the Zero Hour, but it was not availed.