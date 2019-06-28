Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Bills on J&K reservation, Aadhaar to be introduced in Lok Sabha today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration in Lok Sabha on Friday. The Bill was introduced in the House on Monday. The bill will provide people living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir the benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion, and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

A Bill to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act will also be introduced by the Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad today.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will see a number of resolutions being moved, urging the government to check the population growth of India, manual scavenging and improve the conditions of farmers.