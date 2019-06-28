Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Bills on J&K reservation, Aadhaar to be introduced in Lok Sabha today
Parliament LIVE: A Bill to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, will be introduced by the Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration in Lok Sabha on Friday. The Bill was introduced in the House on Monday. The bill will provide people living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir the benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion, and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).
A Bill to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act will also be introduced by the Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad today.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will see a number of resolutions being moved, urging the government to check the population growth of India, manual scavenging and improve the conditions of farmers.
Empanelment of hospitals under Ayushman Bharat to be implemented soon: Ashwini Kumar Choubey
MoS, Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey says Ayushman Bharat will soon have empanelment of hospitals.
Ministry of Textiles to extend help to drought prone areas in Maharashtra: Smriti Irani
Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said that Ministry will extend any help to drought prone areas in Maharashtra that cultivate cotton.
Resolution to be moved in Rajya Sabha today
Following resolutions will be moved in the Rajya Sabha today.
Resolution to guarantee equal employment opportunities and equal pay to every citizen of the country and toremove the constraint of prescribed maximum age for joining government service
Resolution totake cognizance of the continued illegal employment of persons for manual scavenging
Resolution for the establishment of a Rashtriya Kisan Ayog (National Farmers' Commission) with constitutional status, to resolve problems being faced by the farmers
On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha passed The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019. It was passed with a voice in the Lower House on Wednesday – the first legislation to be passed by the 17th Lok Sabha. The Central Education Institutions (Reservation in Teachers'Cadre) Bill, 2019, which seeks to allow the filing up of more than 7,000 existing vacancies by direct recruitment as per a new quota system in higher education institutions was also introduced in the Lok Sabha.
Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel demanded a ban on lottery in the country, saying it is a social evil and hurts the poor the most.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will see a number of resolutions being moved, urging the government to check the population growth of India, manual scavenging and improve the conditions of farmers.
The Lok Sabha passed The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill was opposed by Congress and other Opposition parties who said the government should further examine the proposed legislation.
This is the first Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha, after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance won a clear majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in May. The Monsoon session will end on July 26.
