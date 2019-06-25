All eyes on Parliament as PM Modi likely to address House today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday is likely to deliver the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Parliament. Opposition leaders want the prime minister to reply to the debate before he leaves for the G20 Summit in Japan. With an eye on Modi’s speech, the Opposition in Rajya Sabha has decided to field Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien, BSP’s Satish Mishra, and Congress’s Digvijaya Singh to counter his address.

Going against convention, Rajya Sabha will not be adjourned today after the obituary references to sitting Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini, who died Monday.

Today is also the last day for filing of nominations for the Gujarat bypolls. The BJP has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and OBC youth leader Jugalji Thakor and both are likely to file their nomination this morning. Bypolls for the seats were necessitated following the resignations of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani who were elected to Lok Sabha.