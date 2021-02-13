Parliament Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins her address in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Parliament Live Updates: A day after addressing the Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the Budget discussion in Lok Sabha on Saturday. Today’s session in the lower house has moved up at 10 am as Rajya Sabha’s proceedings stand cancelled for the day.

In her reply to the Budget discussion in the upper house on Friday, Sitharaman said that this year’s Budget was an attempt to provide a “strong stimulus” to deal with Covid-19 economic blow. In doing so, she said, not only quick short term solutions were created, but “we also looked at medium, long term and sustainable growth that will help us remain one of the fastest-growing economies.”

The first leg of the ‘Union Budget 2021’ session will end on Saturday with both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha set to reconvene on March 8.

Meanwhile, three BJP members in Lok Sabha on Friday moved a breach of privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, by asking members to observe silence to mourn the death of farmers during agitation without the permission of the Chair was a contempt of the House.