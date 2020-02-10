Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress, others move adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over SC order on job promotions

Parliament Today LIVE News: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, which seeks to provide for the resolution of disputed tax and related matters into consideration. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, which seeks to provide for the resolution of disputed tax and related matters into consideration.

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: The Congress, along with IUML, DMK, CPI(M), has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha Monday in protest of the Supreme Court’s order on the reservation in job promotions not being a fundamental right. The grand old party also moved a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha, saying reservation in government services should not be diluted as it will be a disastrous blow to the backward communities of our country.

Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan will make a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the response of the government to novel coronavirus outbreak in China. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering “assistance” to “face the challenge”.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, which seeks to provide for the resolution of disputed tax and related matters into consideration. Union Minister of State for Ayush Department Shripad Naik will introduce the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, for the establishment of an institute of teaching and research in Ayurveda.

In Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will introduce a motion for election to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).