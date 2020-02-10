Follow Us:
Monday, February 10, 2020
Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress, others move adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over SC order on job promotions

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: In Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan will make a statement regarding the response of the government to novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 10, 2020 11:14:31 am
Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: The Congress, along with IUML, DMK, CPI(M), has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha Monday in protest of the Supreme Court’s order on the reservation in job promotions not being a fundamental right. The grand old party also moved a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha, saying reservation in government services should not be diluted as it will be a disastrous blow to the backward communities of our country.

Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan will make a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the response of the government to novel coronavirus outbreak in China. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering “assistance” to “face the challenge”.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, which seeks to provide for the resolution of disputed tax and related matters into consideration. Union Minister of State for Ayush Department Shripad Naik will introduce the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, for the establishment of an institute of teaching and research in Ayurveda.

In Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will introduce a motion for election to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In the Lok Sabha will further discuss the Union Budget 2020 today as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 today. Follow LIVE Updates here:

    11:14 (IST)10 Feb 2020
    Govt to respond to SC's order on order on job promotions at 2 pm

    After opposition MPs raise the issue of Supreme Court's order on the reservation in job promotions, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot said in Rajya Sabha, "Govt to respond to the Parliament today at 2 pm on the Supreme Court's order on the reservation in job promotions not being a fundamental right." 

    The Constitution does not confer any fundamental right to claim reservation in the matter of promotions in public posts, the Supreme Court has ruled adding a state cannot be compelled to do so if it chooses not to. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta which referred to earlier decisions of the court in this regard said.

    “There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the court directing state governments to provide reservations,” the bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said.

    The opposition parties, along with BJP ally LJP, have asked the Central government to take measures to ensure that reservation benefits of Scheduled Classes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes continue as they are.

