Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha

Thursday, February 06, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 6, 2020 10:10:28 am
The Opposition had criticised the government over CAA-NRC exercise during the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said CAA-NRC was a “sinister design” but it was foiled by the common people.

In Lok Sabha, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 25th report of the Standing Committee on Urban Development (2018-19) on ‘Solid Waste Management including hazardous waste, medical waste, and e-waste.

On Wednesday, the prime minister announced in Lok Sabha that the Union Cabinet has cleared the formation of a trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The trust has been named as Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Shetra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha today. Follow live updates on the Budget Session of Parliament below.

    10:10 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha today. Both the Houses of the Parliament will further discuss the Motion and the Union Budget 2020.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House on Wednesday. (PTI)

    On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam introduced on Wednesday the Direct Tax ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill in the Lok Sabha. Under the scheme announced in the Union Budget, taxpayers whose tax demands are locked in dispute in multiple forums can pay due taxes by March 31, 2020, and get a complete waiver of interest and penalty.

    In the Rajya Sabha, the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech, which was moved by senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav Tuesday, will be further considered today. Initiating the debate, Bhupender Yadav had accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of giving “moral support” to Shaheen Bagh stir and said young minds were “poisoned through hate-filled speeches” in the name of freedom of expression during the anti-CAA protests.

