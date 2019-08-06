Parliament LIVE UPDATES: J&K Reorganisation Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah diluted the special status to Jammu and Kashmir guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution without scrapping the provision, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government will Tuesday table the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, in Lok Sabha. The Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature similar to Delhi or Puducherry, and Ladakh without one like Chandigarh, was passed with a two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha.

In Lok Sabha, besides the bifurcation Bill, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 will also be considered for passing. Other bills include the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019.

While in Rajya Sabha, the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 and the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, are scheduled to be taken up for consideration.