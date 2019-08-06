Parliament LIVE UPDATES: J&K Reorganisation Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-live-updates-jk-reorganisation-bill-bifurcation-bill-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-amit-shah-bjp-congress-5881344/
Parliament LIVE UPDATES: J&K Reorganisation Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Parliament LIVE UPDATES: The Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature similar to Delhi or Puducherry, and Ladakh without one like Chandigarh, was passed with a two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha.
A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah diluted the special status to Jammu and Kashmir guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution without scrapping the provision, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government will Tuesday table the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, in Lok Sabha. The Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature similar to Delhi or Puducherry, and Ladakh without one like Chandigarh, was passed with a two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha.
In Lok Sabha, besides the bifurcation Bill, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 will also be considered for passing. Other bills include the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019.
While in Rajya Sabha, the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 and the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, are scheduled to be taken up for consideration.
On Monday, Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah pulled off a legislation – the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill — in Rajya Sabha that is set to define his political career in national politics. That Shah, a quintessential organisation man, chose not to address his scheduled session to party MPs during the two-day training session over the weekend, except his brief address at the inauguration, got BJP MPs curious about the coming move. In the last two days, Shah worked from his office in Parliament House complex, holding meetings with all those mattered on this issue.
In one stroke, Shah has managed to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and paved the way for delimitation of Assembly constituencies of the newly created Union Territory of J&K, where the party hopes to correct the skew in favour of Kashmir Valley and enhance electoral heft of Jammu region. With this move, more Hindus — including refugees from Pakistan and PoK — can not only purchase land and settle in the Valley but also get more Dalits and people belonging to weaker sections benefit, which the party hopes will reflect in the electoral results.
The decision came amid Opposition’s protests in Parliament and outside on Monday. While, NDA allies Shiv Sena, AIADMK and SAD backed the government move. However, NDA’s ally JD(U) chose to stage a walkout as soon as Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution on Article 370 and the bifurcation bill.