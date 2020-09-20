Parliament LIVE updates: Farm bills in Rajya Sabha today ahead of massive protest in Haryana

Rajya Sabha is likely to take up the three contentious farm bills on Sunday even as farmers in Haryana have decided to block all roads, including highways, from 12 noon to 3 pm across the state. While the ruling dispensation appears to have the numbers despite strong opposition from the Congress and other parties, some key BJP leaders are said to be in touch with various regional outfits to seek support from their Upper House members for these bills, PTI reported.
On Saturday, Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar tried to allay farmers’ apprehensions by underlining that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime will continue as before. The MSP for rabi crops will be announced in the coming week and Tomar said procurement will continue at the MSP. The new provisions under the proposed law stipulate payment within three days of selling the produce, he said.
Meanwhile, deepening concerns over Covid in the premises of Parliament forced political leaders in Lok Sabha to agree on cutting short the monsoon session but there was disagreement over what the unfinished business was and how to address it. While the Government is insistent on pushing a slew of Bills, the Opposition is pressing for debates on crucial issues.
Police deployment at Sadopur border in Ambala ahead of the farmers protest today.
BPF MP from Assam Biswajit Daimary spoke on the need to develop proper roads and demarcate border areas with China, days after five youths, who strayed across the border, were returned to India by the PLA.
Former prime minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda today took oath as a Rajya Sabha member.
Congress MP Ripun Bora today gave a Zero-Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "demand for the modification of modalities of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced to combat the economic loss due to Covid-19 pandemic" BJP MP Saroj Pandey gave a Zero-Hour Notice over the demand to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojna in the state of Chhattisgarh. BJP MP Vivek Thakur gave a notice over "the need for clarity on the uniform implementation of proposed Covid-19 vaccine in all states".
The session in the Rajya Sabha began at 9 am today.
To oppose the three farm sector Bills, Haryana’s farmers have announced to block all roads, including highways, across the state on Sunday. Additional Chief Secretary (home) Vajai Vardhan has asked the officers to deal with protesters with “tact and patience”. However, he added that “they (protesters) should not be allowed to take law in their hands and prompt action be taken against those found to be indulging in loot, arson or damage to life, property or vehicles”. Bhartiya Kisan Union’s Haryana unit president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who is leading the stir in the state, told The Sunday Express the farmers will block roads from 12 noon to 3 pm on Sunday. “We have got good response from the farmers across the state to the stir,” claimed Chaduni, who has toured various parts of Haryana to meet the farmers sitting on dharnas at district headquarters for the past five days.
Amid protest against the three farm Bills which are expected to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha Sunday, Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar Saturday tried to allay farmers’ apprehensions by underlining that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime will continue as before. The MSP for rabi crops will be announced in the coming week and Tomar said procurement will continue at the MSP. The new provisions under the proposed law stipulate payment within three days of selling the produce, he said. While MSP for rabi is usually announced mid-October ahead of sowing, the Minister’s statement assumes significance in view of the ongoing protests against the Bills: The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
On the seventh day of the Monsoon Session, the Rajya Sabha is likely to take up the three contentious farm bills on Sunday even as farmers in Haryana have decided to block all roads, including highways, from 12 noon to 3 pm across the state. While the ruling dispensation appears to have the numbers despite strong opposition from the Congress and other parties, some key BJP leaders are said to be in touch with various regional outfits to seek support from their Upper House members for these bills. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.