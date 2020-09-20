Parliament LIVE updates: Farm bills in Rajya Sabha today ahead of massive protest in Haryana

A session underway in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha is likely to take up the three contentious farm bills on Sunday even as farmers in Haryana have decided to block all roads, including highways, from 12 noon to 3 pm across the state. While the ruling dispensation appears to have the numbers despite strong opposition from the Congress and other parties, some key BJP leaders are said to be in touch with various regional outfits to seek support from their Upper House members for these bills, PTI reported.

On Saturday, Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar tried to allay farmers’ apprehensions by underlining that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime will continue as before. The MSP for rabi crops will be announced in the coming week and Tomar said procurement will continue at the MSP. The new provisions under the proposed law stipulate payment within three days of selling the produce, he said.

Meanwhile, deepening concerns over Covid in the premises of Parliament forced political leaders in Lok Sabha to agree on cutting short the monsoon session but there was disagreement over what the unfinished business was and how to address it. While the Government is insistent on pushing a slew of Bills, the Opposition is pressing for debates on crucial issues.