Parliament LIVE Updates: Oppn parties walk out of Rajya Sabha over farm laws, House adjourned till 12:30 pm

Parliament Today Live Updates: A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2021-22, the Rajya Sabha witnessed dramatic scenes over the farm laws on Tuesday. Opposition parties including the Congress, Left, TMC and DMK on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Upper House after their demand for suspension of business of the day to take up a discussion on more than two-month-old farmers’ agitation was rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

The opposition parties had given notice under rule 267 calling for the suspension of business of the day to take up discussion on the ongoing agitation by farmers on Delhi borders against three new farm laws.

When the House met for the day, Naidu said he has received notice under rule 267 from various members but the issue can be raised during the discussion on motion of thanks to the President’s address to the joint sitting of both House of Parliament. The President, he said, had referred to the farmer’s agitation in his address made at the start of the Budget session of Parliament last week.