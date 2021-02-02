scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Budget 2021
Parliament LIVE Updates: Oppn parties walk out of Rajya Sabha over farm laws, House adjourned till 12:30 pm

Parliament Budget Session 2021 Live News Updates: The opposition parties had given notice under rule 267 calling for the suspension of business of the day to take up discussion on the ongoing agitation by farmers on Delhi borders against three new farm laws.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2021 11:42:23 am
parliament, parliament live, parliament today, parliament today live, parliament live news, parliament news, rajya sabha, rajya sabha live, rajya sabha today, rajya sabha today live, lok sabha, lok sabha live, farmers protest, farmers protest parliament news, budget 2021, budget 2021 news, lok sabha live news, lok sabha live news updatesParliament LIVE updates: The Rajya Sabha witnessed dramatic scenes over the farm laws on Tuesday.

Parliament Today Live Updates: A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2021-22, the Rajya Sabha witnessed dramatic scenes over the farm laws on Tuesday. Opposition parties including the Congress, Left, TMC and DMK on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Upper House after their demand for suspension of business of the day to take up a discussion on more than two-month-old farmers’ agitation was rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

The opposition parties had given notice under rule 267 calling for the suspension of business of the day to take up discussion on the ongoing agitation by farmers on Delhi borders against three new farm laws.

When the House met for the day, Naidu said he has received notice under rule 267 from various members but the issue can be raised during the discussion on motion of thanks to the President’s address to the joint sitting of both House of Parliament. The President, he said, had referred to the farmer’s agitation in his address made at the start of the Budget session of Parliament last week.

Live Blog

Parliament LIVE updates: Parliament convenes; Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Oppn parties walk out over farm laws; Follow latest updates here

11:35 (IST)02 Feb 2021
It is a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion: Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu says, "I've repeated that there was discussion threadbare in the House on farm laws. It is a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion. With regard to voting, people may have their own arguments but every party had completed their part & made suggestions."

11:34 (IST)02 Feb 2021
Oppn protest continues, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12:30 noon

The protest by the Opposition party continues in the Rajya Sabha. The House is now adjourned till 12:20 noon.

11:32 (IST)02 Feb 2021
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:30 am

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11:30 am amid protest by opposition members on new farm laws. It will again begin now.

11:23 (IST)02 Feb 2021
Oppn parties walk out of Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on farm laws

Opposition parties including the Congress, Left, TMC and DMK on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Upper House after their demand for suspension of business of the day to take up a discussion on more than two-month-old farmers’ agitation was rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

11:23 (IST)02 Feb 2021
Hello and welcome to our Parliament LIVE blog

Hello and welcome to our Parliament LIVE blog. A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2021-22, the Rajya Sabha witnessed dramatic scenes over the farm laws on Tuesday. Follow to get the latest updates here!

Farmers have been camping on Delhi's border with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for over two months now, protesting against three farm laws that they say would favour corporate entities and would bring down the curtain on minimum support price (MSP) based procurement by the government. The government has vehemently denied these allegations and stated that MSP will continue.

Naidu, however, allowed members who gave notices to make very brief mentions. Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the farmers have been camping for more than two months and the issue needs to be discussed.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC) said the House is not aware of what is going on between the government and farmers and the House should discuss the issue separately from the Motion of Thanks. "We want a discussion on a specific issue," he said.

While CPI leader Elamaram Kareem said water and electricity supply to the protest sites has been cut, DMK's Tiruchi Siva said farmers have been sitting on roads for over two months in the bitter cold and the issue needs to be discussed separately. Manoj Jha (RJD) said Parliament should at least discuss the issue.

However, Naidu did not agree to their motion after which the members of Congress, Left, TMC, DMK and RJD staged a walkout.

"No one is stopping you from discussing the issue tomorrow. Tomorrow you will get an opportunity," he said. Naidu said 10 hours have been allocated for discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address and an equivalent amount given for discussion on the Budget. "Please take the opportunity tomorrow," he said.

