Toggle Menu
Parliament LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to move Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019https://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-live-updates-fm-nirmala-sitharaman-to-move-companiesamendment-bill-2019-to-be-passed-5853024/

Parliament LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to move Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, will also be moved to be passed by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Parliament, Rajya Sabha, RTI bill in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, opposition rajya sabha, lok sabha, parliament monsoon session, triple talaq, DNA bill, sonia gandhi, sonia gandhi opposiition meeting
In the Rajya Sabha today, several private member’s legislative business will be taken into consideration. (File)

A day after Lok Sabha passed the Triple Talaq Bill and Rajya Sabha passed the RTI Amendment Bill, the government is set to move in lower house the law to amend companies law on Friday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha Thursday — a move strongly opposed by the Opposition.

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, will also be moved to be passed by Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan. The bill will provide for the regulation of use and application of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) technology for the purposes of establishing the identity of certain categories of persons including the victims, offenders, suspects, undertrials, missing persons and unknown deceased persons and for matters connected therewith or incidental.

Several other bills like Girl Child and Adolescent Girls (Welfare) Bill, 2019 and Mandatory Basic Facilities for Neglected Senior Citizens, Widows, and Orphans Bill, 2019 will also be introduced in the Lower House today.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha today, several private member’s legislative businesses will be taken into consideration. The National Commission for Social Security Benefits Bill, 2018, The Orphans (Reservation of Posts in Government Establishments and Welfare) Bill, 2018 are some of them.

Live Blog

Follow LIVE updates on Parliament proceedings here

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to soldiers of Kargil war

In the Lok Sabha: On the 20th anniversary of Kargil, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the soldiers of the Kargil war on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. 

Samajwadi MP gives Zero Hour notice over 'need for legislation to prevent mob violence'

The Rajya Sabha is currently taking Question Hour

Parliament proceedins begin

Question hour being taken up in the Lok Sabha.  Discussion on Mangroves of Sunderbans taken up. 

PM Modi plans a sapling in front of Parliament as part of tree plantation campaig

Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a sapling in Parliament as part of a tree plantation campaign by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Parliament, Rajya Sabha, RTI bill in Rajya Sabha, opposition rajya sabha,parliament monsoon session, RTI Bill, RTI Amendment Bill, BJP RTI Bill, RTI Bill changes, RTI Act amendments, RTI Act changes

The Rajya Sabha Thursday passed the RTI (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

On Thursday, after a prolonged debate, Lok Sabha passed the contentious Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019, commonly known as the Triple Talaq Bill with a majority of 303 votes.

The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, in a major setback to the Opposition, passed RTI Amendment Bill and voted against sending it to a select panel. The Congress staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after this calling government a bully. Earlier, the Opposition had demanded scrutiny of the RTI bill along with six other bills.

The government also decided to extend the Parliament session till August 7. The session, which began on June 17, was scheduled to end on July 26.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 With personnel spending more time on phones, CISF launches YouTube, Wikipedia like portals to train forces
2 Roller flour mills face wheat shortage as cheaper supply cut off from Uttar Pradesh
3 Karnataka govt formation LIVE UPDATES: Yeddyurappa to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka at 6 pm today