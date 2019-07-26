Parliament LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to move Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019

A day after Lok Sabha passed the Triple Talaq Bill and Rajya Sabha passed the RTI Amendment Bill, the government is set to move in lower house the law to amend companies law on Friday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha Thursday — a move strongly opposed by the Opposition.

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, will also be moved to be passed by Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan. The bill will provide for the regulation of use and application of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) technology for the purposes of establishing the identity of certain categories of persons including the victims, offenders, suspects, undertrials, missing persons and unknown deceased persons and for matters connected therewith or incidental.

Several other bills like Girl Child and Adolescent Girls (Welfare) Bill, 2019 and Mandatory Basic Facilities for Neglected Senior Citizens, Widows, and Orphans Bill, 2019 will also be introduced in the Lower House today.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha today, several private member’s legislative businesses will be taken into consideration. The National Commission for Social Security Benefits Bill, 2018, The Orphans (Reservation of Posts in Government Establishments and Welfare) Bill, 2018 are some of them.