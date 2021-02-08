scorecardresearch
Monday, February 08, 2021
Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks at 10:30 am

Parliament Today Live News Updates: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the investigation of TRP scam.

February 8, 2021 9:23:12 am
Parliament Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address at 10:30 am on Monday during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

But CPI MP Binoy Viswam gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the flash floods in Chamoli, Uttrakhand, news agency ANI reported. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the investigation of TRP scam.

And G Kishan Reddy is expected to move the Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Second Act, 2011.

Also, BJD MP Prashanta Nanda gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha demanding mobile connectivity in villages and left-wing extremism (LWE) areas in Odisha. BJP MP Nabam Rebia has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded for creation of a separate all India service cadre for Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, a general discussion on the Union Budget is scheduled to take place today.

Telecom and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move that the Bill to further amend the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, be taken into consideration and passed.

Live Blog

PM Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address at 10:30 in Rajya Sabha on Monday, CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of business notice in RS over Uttarakhand flash floods; discussion on Budget scheduled in Lok Sabha. Follow this space for the latest updates.

09:18 (IST)08 Feb 2021
Parliamentary proceedings have begun in Rajya Sabha. 

Follow this space for the latest updates

On Day 6 of the Budget Session in Rajya Sabha Friday, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the farmers are being misled against the farm laws and asked the opposition party members to clarify the specific issues in them. “I have spent 2 months asking Kisan Unions the problem in farm laws and I did not get any answer there, how are the laws negatively impacting the farmers no one has still told me,” Tomar said as his speech invoked strong reactions from the opposition. He concluded his speech by asserting that the three farm bills are an “important step” in ensuring the welfare of farmers.

Several opposition party members highlighted the lack of progress in the ongoing farmers agitation in the national capital. Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa said that along with depriving the farmers of the essential water and electricity supplies, protestors have “barbed wire fences around them, resembling a Berlin Wall.” These things are shameful for the world’s largest democracy,” he added.

The same day Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice amid sloganeering by the Opposition parties demanding rollback of the farm laws.

