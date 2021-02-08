Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks at 10:30 am

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the investigation of TRP scam. (File)

Parliament Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address at 10:30 am on Monday during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

But CPI MP Binoy Viswam gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the flash floods in Chamoli, Uttrakhand, news agency ANI reported. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the investigation of TRP scam.

And G Kishan Reddy is expected to move the Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Second Act, 2011.

Also, BJD MP Prashanta Nanda gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha demanding mobile connectivity in villages and left-wing extremism (LWE) areas in Odisha. BJP MP Nabam Rebia has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded for creation of a separate all India service cadre for Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, a general discussion on the Union Budget is scheduled to take place today.

Telecom and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move that the Bill to further amend the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, be taken into consideration and passed.