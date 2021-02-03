Parliament LIVE Updates: Government, Opposition in Rajya Sabha agree to discuss farmer protests during Motion of Thanks

The Lower House on Tuesday witnessed unruly scenes as the day’s business had to be suspended multiple times before adjourning for the day.

Parliament LIVE Updates: A day after witnessing walkouts by the Opposition party leaders over farm laws, the government and Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday reportedly agreed to allocate more time to discuss Motion of Thanks and members can raise the farmers’ protest during the discussion.

After Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed Wednesday, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu warned members against the usage of mobile phones within the House. “There’s a restriction on usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers. It has been observed that some members are using their mobile phones to record proceedings of house while sitting in chamber such conduct is against parliamentary etiquette,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation. BSP, CPI, All India Trinamool Congress , DMK, CPI(M) parties too gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation. Congress MP Rajeev Satav gave Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over demand for withdrawal of three farm laws.

On Tuesday, both the Upper House and Lower House of Parliament witnessed dramatic scenes over the farm laws on Tuesday. Opposition parties including the Congress, Left, TMC and DMK on Tuesday staged a walkout four times from the Upper House after their demand for suspension of business of the day to take up a discussion on more than two-month-old farmers’ agitation was rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

