scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Parliament LIVE Updates: Government, Opposition in Rajya Sabha agree to discuss farmer protests during Motion of Thanks

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2021-22, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed dramatic scenes over the farm laws on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 3, 2021 10:21:19 am
The Lower House on Tuesday witnessed unruly scenes as the day’s business had to be suspended multiple times before adjourning for the day.

Parliament LIVE Updates: A day after witnessing walkouts by the Opposition party leaders over farm laws, the government and Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday reportedly agreed to allocate more time to discuss Motion of Thanks and members can raise the farmers’ protest during the discussion.

After Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed Wednesday, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu warned members against the usage of mobile phones within the House. “There’s a restriction on usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers. It has been observed that some members are using their mobile phones to record proceedings of house while sitting in chamber such conduct is against parliamentary etiquette,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad  and Anand Sharma gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation. BSP, CPI, All India Trinamool Congress , DMK, CPI(M) parties too gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation. Congress MP Rajeev Satav gave Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over demand for withdrawal of three farm laws.

On Tuesday, both the Upper House and Lower House of Parliament witnessed dramatic scenes over the farm laws on Tuesday. Opposition parties including the Congress, Left, TMC and DMK on Tuesday staged a walkout four times from the Upper House after their demand for suspension of business of the day to take up a discussion on more than two-month-old farmers’ agitation was rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

The Lower House too witnessed unruly scenes as the day’s business had to be suspended multiple times before adjourning for the day.

Live Blog

Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress MP Rajeev Satav gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha; M Venkaiah Naidu warns RS members against use of mobile phones within chambers; Follow latest updates here

10:21 (IST)03 Feb 2021
Cong MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss the farmers' protest

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the farmers' protest, reports ANI.

10:00 (IST)03 Feb 2021
Rajya Sabha chairman asks three AAP members to withdraw from House

Rajya Sabha chairman asks three AAP members to withdraw from House amid sloganeering over new farm laws and adjourns proceedings briefly, reports PTI.

09:58 (IST)03 Feb 2021
Government, Opposition agree to discuss farmer protests during Motion of Thanks

Government and opposition parties in Rajya Sabha reach on consensus to allocate more time to discuss motion of thanks and parties can raise their issues on farmers' protest during the discussion, reported ANI.

On the second day of the Budget Session, 27 bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be tabled in the Lower House on Tuesday. Today’s Lok Sabha session will also see various Standard Committee reports on Coal and Steel, Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, among others being presented. After the Lower House assembles at 4 pm, Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh will table 27 Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the Fourth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha and assented to by President Ram Nath Kovind.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.