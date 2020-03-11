Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 1:30

Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 11, 2020 12:41:11 pm
Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: Lok Sabha was Wednesday adjourned till 1:30 pm and Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by members over the Delhi violence, the ban on two Kerala TV channels and several other issues. Rajya Sabha will Thursday discuss the communal riots that took place in Delhi in February.

On Friday, both Houses were adjourned amid sloganeering by the Opposition, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the house and discussion of Delhi violence.

In the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Meenakshi Lekhi will raise the issue of the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi. A Bill to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934 will be moved. A discussion and voting on the demands for grants under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Health is also listed.

Listed in the Rajya Sabha is a discussion on the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019. Derek O’ Brien is scheduled to discuss the working of the Ministry of Railways and Tituchi Siva will discuss the working of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The bills for consideration and passing include the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, The National Commission for Homeopathy Bill, 2019.

Live Blog

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned Wednesday amid Opposition uproar over the Delhi violence, and several other issues. Get LIVE updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha here.

Highlights

    12:37 (IST)11 Mar 2020
    Lok Sabha adjourned

    The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1:30 pm on Wednesday. 

    12:34 (IST)11 Mar 2020
    Lok Sabha to discuss Delhi violence today

    The recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi is slated to be discussed in the Lok Sabha today. The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is listed to be moved and passed.

    11:45 (IST)11 Mar 2020
    Rajya Sabha to discuss Delhi violence on Thursday

    A discussion on the communal riots that took place in Delhi in February will take place in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

    11:26 (IST)11 Mar 2020
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12:30 pm

    Lok Sabha was Wednesday adjourned till 12:30 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition members

    11:20 (IST)11 Mar 2020
    Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned

    Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition uproar over Delhi violence and ban on two Kerala TV channels.

    On Friday, Opposition members in Lok Sabha said the decision to suspend seven Congress MPs for the remainder of the Budget Session for unruly behaviour should be reversed as the “punishment” was “disproportionate”. The MPs were on Thursday suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining period of the Budget Session for “misconduct” after they trooped to the Well and snatched papers from the Speaker’s table. Defending the government’s decision, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that such ‘misconduct’ never happened in 70 years of independent India.

    Earlier on Friday, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs were seen protesting outside the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament over the suspension of the Congress MPs and Delhi violence. Some protesters were seen holding placards which read “Amit Shah resign.”

