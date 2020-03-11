Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 1:30

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned Wednesday as soon as the second part of the ongoing Budget Session began on Wednesday. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned Wednesday as soon as the second part of the ongoing Budget Session began on Wednesday.

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: Lok Sabha was Wednesday adjourned till 1:30 pm and Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by members over the Delhi violence, the ban on two Kerala TV channels and several other issues. Rajya Sabha will Thursday discuss the communal riots that took place in Delhi in February.

On Friday, both Houses were adjourned amid sloganeering by the Opposition, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the house and discussion of Delhi violence.

In the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Meenakshi Lekhi will raise the issue of the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi. A Bill to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934 will be moved. A discussion and voting on the demands for grants under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Health is also listed.

Listed in the Rajya Sabha is a discussion on the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019. Derek O’ Brien is scheduled to discuss the working of the Ministry of Railways and Tituchi Siva will discuss the working of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The bills for consideration and passing include the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, The National Commission for Homeopathy Bill, 2019.