Parliament Highlights: Both houses adjourned after ruckus over Rafale deal

Hours after the Supreme Court dismissed a clutch of petitions seeking a probe into the Rafale deal, the BJP led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh called for Rahul Gandhi’s apology for ‘misleading the country’ on the fighter aircraft deal in Parliament. Rajnath Singh, quoting the SC verdict in the Lok Sabha, said, “Congress president tried to mislead public for political benefits and maligned India’s image globally, he should apologize to the house and to the people of the country. He thought ‘Hum to doobe hain sanam tum ko bhi le doobenge’.”

The Rajya Sabha faced an early adjournment after the BJP and opposition party leaders sparred over the deal. While the opposition called for Jaitley to speak on the deal in both houses, BJP maintained its stance calling for Gandhi. Opposition parties had expressed earlier that they will continue their protest against the government on four issues – farm woes, “assault’ on institutions like the CBI and RBI, jobs and price rise and Rafale.