Parliament Highlights: Both houses adjourned after ruckus over Rafale deal
Parliament Highlights: The parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties and SP, also agreed that while the Opposition wants both Houses to function, it is the government that is engineering disruptions.
Hours after the Supreme Court dismissed a clutch of petitions seeking a probe into the Rafale deal, the BJP led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh called for Rahul Gandhi’s apology for ‘misleading the country’ on the fighter aircraft deal in Parliament. Rajnath Singh, quoting the SC verdict in the Lok Sabha, said, “Congress president tried to mislead public for political benefits and maligned India’s image globally, he should apologize to the house and to the people of the country. He thought ‘Hum to doobe hain sanam tum ko bhi le doobenge’.”
The Rajya Sabha faced an early adjournment after the BJP and opposition party leaders sparred over the deal. While the opposition called for Jaitley to speak on the deal in both houses, BJP maintained its stance calling for Gandhi. Opposition parties had expressed earlier that they will continue their protest against the government on four issues – farm woes, “assault’ on institutions like the CBI and RBI, jobs and price rise and Rafale.
Live Blog
The fourth day of Winter Session is expected to see protests by the opposition parties. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid continued sparring between treasury and opposition benches over Rafale jet deal.
Rajnath Singh calls for Rahul Gandhi to apologise over Rafale allegations
Home Minister Rajnath Singh calls for Rahul Gandhi to apologise over his allegations against on the government and the Prime Minister on Rafale deal. Singh speaking in Lok Sabha quoted the Supreme Court verdict on the deal saying its a benefit to the nation.
Rajya Sabha adjourned
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after uproar over Rafale deal issue.
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
The proceedings of Lok Sabha began post noon after an early adjournment. The opposition rallied in the house with slogans of 'we want Jaitley', calling him to speak on the Rafale deal. The opposition has been demanding a JPC probe into the deal. Meanwhile, the BJP legislators called for Rahul Gandhi to apologise.
Opposition continues its demand for JPC probe in Rafale deal
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:30 am as ruling and opposition members spar over Rafale deal. Earlier Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon over protests by opposition parties.
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon as BJP and opposition leaders spar over Rafale deal, moments after the Supreme Court cleared the government over the deal.
Congress moves adjournment motion in LS over Rafale deal
Congress MP Sunil Kumar Jakhar has again moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Rafale Deal. The party has been targetting the government over the Rafale deal negotiated by it continuously calling for a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee of the Parliament. Congress President Rahul Gandi has been attacking PM Modi over the deal calling him 'corrupt'.
Supreme Court dismisses petition against Rafale deal
The Supreme Court giving the government a shot in the arm dismissed petition against the Rafale deal. The petitions challenged the Rafale deal negotiated by the NDA government with Dassault Aviation, a French company, for procurement of 36 fighter jets. On the procurement, the court says processes have been complied with and that there is a financial advantage in the deal. The SC says it is not its duty to interfere in pricing and offset partner. CJI Ranjan Gogoi says there is no reason for the SC to interfere in the choice of offset partner. He adds that the court can't compel the government to purchase 126 aircraft — the deal negotiated by the UPA government — or compare pricing details. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here
Welcome to Indian Express LIVE Blog
Good Morning
Welcome to The Indian Express Live Blog as proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha begins on this fourth day of the ongoing Winter Session 2018.
Parliament could not function on the third day of the winter session on Thursday, with both the Houses being adjourned for the day following protests.
Opposition forms news strategy
On Thursday, protests began after both Houses paid their respects to those who died in the 2001 Parliament attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with former PM Manmohan Singh, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes. The event, organised in the Parliament complex, was attended by leaders from all parties.
In the Lok Sabha, AIADMK members tried to raise the issue of farmers in the Cauvery delta while Shiv Sena members protested on the Ram temple issue. The house was adjourned at 11.10 am for 10 minutes following protests by various parties that trooped into the well shouting slogans. It was adjourned again till noon when Opposition members did not pay heed to requests from Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to take their seats. As the Opposition continued its protest on issues ranging from Rafale to Ram temple, the Speaker adjourned the house for the day.
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid continued sparring between treasury and opposition benches over Rafale jet deal.
Rajnath Singh calls for Rahul Gandhi to apologise over Rafale allegations
Home Minister Rajnath Singh calls for Rahul Gandhi to apologise over his allegations against on the government and the Prime Minister on Rafale deal. Singh speaking in Lok Sabha quoted the Supreme Court verdict on the deal saying its a benefit to the nation.
Rajya Sabha adjourned
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after uproar over Rafale deal issue.
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
The proceedings of Lok Sabha began post noon after an early adjournment. The opposition rallied in the house with slogans of 'we want Jaitley', calling him to speak on the Rafale deal. The opposition has been demanding a JPC probe into the deal. Meanwhile, the BJP legislators called for Rahul Gandhi to apologise.
Opposition continues its demand for JPC probe in Rafale deal
Today in Parliament: Agenda and discussions
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:30 am
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:30 am as ruling and opposition members spar over Rafale deal. Earlier Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon over protests by opposition parties.
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon as BJP and opposition leaders spar over Rafale deal, moments after the Supreme Court cleared the government over the deal.
Congress moves adjournment motion in LS over Rafale deal
Congress MP Sunil Kumar Jakhar has again moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Rafale Deal. The party has been targetting the government over the Rafale deal negotiated by it continuously calling for a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee of the Parliament. Congress President Rahul Gandi has been attacking PM Modi over the deal calling him 'corrupt'.
Supreme Court dismisses petition against Rafale deal
The Supreme Court giving the government a shot in the arm dismissed petition against the Rafale deal. The petitions challenged the Rafale deal negotiated by the NDA government with Dassault Aviation, a French company, for procurement of 36 fighter jets. On the procurement, the court says processes have been complied with and that there is a financial advantage in the deal. The SC says it is not its duty to interfere in pricing and offset partner. CJI Ranjan Gogoi says there is no reason for the SC to interfere in the choice of offset partner. He adds that the court can't compel the government to purchase 126 aircraft — the deal negotiated by the UPA government — or compare pricing details. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here
Welcome to Indian Express LIVE Blog
Good Morning
Welcome to The Indian Express Live Blog as proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha begins on this fourth day of the ongoing Winter Session 2018.