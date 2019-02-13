Parliament Budget Session HIGHLIGHTS: Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill, Citizenship Bill pending in RS

Parliament Budget Session HIGHLIGHTS: Both Houses have been adjourned for the day. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned following an uproar by Samajwadi Party members after party chief Akhilesh Yadav was allegedly stopped at Lucknow airport while on his way to Allahabad.

While the Citizenship Bill was not tabled today in Rajya Sabha as scheduled, Lok Sabha concluded its session passing the Finance Bill, 2019 and discussing issues including tourism in India, GST. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was likely to table the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha Tuesday. The Citizenship Bill was passed in Lok Sabha in January. Assam and other north-eastern states have been witnessing protests over the Bill that seeks to provide citizenship to religious minority groups from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited CAG report on the Rafale defence deal is also likely to be tabled in the House today. In a fresh attack on the government, the Congress has asked Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rajiv Mehrishi to “recuse” himself from auditing the deal, citing “conflict of interest” and “gross impropriety”. The Congress argued that since Mehrishi was a finance secretary between 2014-15 and a part of Rafale negotiation it will be improper for him to audit the Rafale deal.