Parliament LIVE updates: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, that aims to remove certain difficulties being faced during the insolvency resolution process, in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The proposed bill to make amendments in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (code) was cleared by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Earlier on Wednesday, the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by the Rajya Sabha with a 125-99 margin. The nearly eight-hour fiery debate saw the Opposition opposing the controversial Bill on several grounds. The Congress, which led the charge, focused largely on Constitutional aspects. The Trinamool Congress focused more on West Bengal linking CAB with the NRC while the DMK raised the issue of the exclusion of Sri Lankan Tamils from the Bill.
The Shiv Sena, which had supported the Bill in Lok Sabha changed its stance and its three members walked out before voting. Given its hard Hindutva background, the party could not have opposed the Bill and its tactical walkout ensured that it does not ruffle the feathers of its newfound allies NCP and the Congress in Maharashtra.
Highlights
In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, on the other hand, will move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Besides the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, Union Minister for Human Resources and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal is expected to move the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will table the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019.
