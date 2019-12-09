Parliament LIVE updates: Amit Shah to table Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will table the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Lok Sabha that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there. The home minister is scheduled to introduce the Bill to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act in the afternoon and later bring it up for discussion and passage, according to the Lok Sabha’s List of Business for Monday.
To accommodate the concerns of the people in Manipur, where the Bill has triggered widespread protests, the government is said to have worked out “alternative arrangements”. While these steps may not be a part of the Bill itself, these are likely to be announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he introduces the legislation. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.
The CPM is set to move two amendments seeking removal of names of the religions whose followers will be eligible for Indian citizenship under it, while the Trinamool Congress, sources said, is set to submit a notice opposing the Bill’s introduction, led by veteran parliamentarian Saugata Roy. Opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, IUML, DMK and RJD, apart from the CPM and Trinamool, have also put together an eight-point strategy to take on CAB both inside and outside Parliament.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill states, “On and from the date of commencement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, any proceeding pending against a person under this section in respect or illegal immigration or citizenship shall stand abated on conferment of citizenship to him: Provided that such person shall not be disqualified for making application for citizenship under this section on the ground that the proceeding is pending against him and the Central government or authority decided by it in this behalf shall not reject his application on that ground if he is otherwise found qualified for grant of citizenship under this section.”
The Bill approved by the Cabinet sets a cut-off date of 2014 for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to have entered India. It also reduces the 11-year clause for such people to prove their residency in India to five years. The main Act, according to reliable sources, does not mention religious persecution as the reason for the amendments, though the statement of objects and reasons do.
The Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion. The influential North East Students' Organisation (NESO) calling an 11-hour bandh on December 10 in the region.
Members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship, according to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019.
