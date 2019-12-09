Follow Us:
Monday, December 09, 2019
  Parliament LIVE updates: Amit Shah to table Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today
Parliament Winter Session 2019, Citizenship Amendment Bill Today LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the afternoon and later bring it up for discussion and passage, according to the Lok Sabha's List of Business for Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2019 8:46:21 am
Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will table the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Lok Sabha that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there. The home minister is scheduled to introduce the Bill to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act in the afternoon and later bring it up for discussion and passage, according to the Lok Sabha’s List of Business for Monday.

To accommodate the concerns of the people in Manipur, where the Bill has triggered widespread protests, the government is said to have worked out “alternative arrangements”. While these steps may not be a part of the Bill itself, these are likely to be announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he introduces the legislation. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The CPM is set to move two amendments seeking removal of names of the religions whose followers will be eligible for Indian citizenship under it, while the Trinamool Congress, sources said, is set to submit a notice opposing the Bill’s introduction, led by veteran parliamentarian Saugata Roy. Opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, IUML, DMK and RJD, apart from the CPM and Trinamool, have also put together an eight-point strategy to take on CAB both inside and outside Parliament.

 

    08:38 (IST)09 Dec 2019
    Citizenship Amendment Bill: What does it say?

    The Citizenship Amendment Bill states, “On and from the date of commencement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, any proceeding pending against a person under this section in respect or illegal immigration or citizenship shall stand abated on conferment of citizenship to him: Provided that such person shall not be disqualified for making application for citizenship under this section on the ground that the proceeding is pending against him and the Central government or authority decided by it in this behalf shall not reject his application on that ground if he is otherwise found qualified for grant of citizenship under this section.”

    08:36 (IST)09 Dec 2019
    Citizenship Amendment Bill skips mention of religious persecution

    The Bill approved by the Cabinet sets a cut-off date of 2014 for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to have entered India. It also reduces the 11-year clause for such people to prove their residency in India to five years. The main Act, according to reliable sources, does not mention religious persecution as the reason for the amendments, though the statement of objects and reasons do. 

    08:33 (IST)09 Dec 2019
    Citizenship Amendment Bill triggers protest in northeast

    The Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion. The influential North East Students' Organisation (NESO) calling an 11-hour bandh on December 10 in the region.

    08:32 (IST)09 Dec 2019
    What does Citizenship Amendment Bill say?

    Members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship, according to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019.

    08:24 (IST)09 Dec 2019
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah today will table the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Lok Sabha that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there. The home minister is scheduled to introduce the Bill to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act in the afternoon and later bring it up for discussion and passage, according to the Lok Sabha’s List of Business for Monday. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.

    The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), which seeks to make citizenship easier for refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution (leaving out only Muslims), is listed for Monday’s business in the Lok Sabha. The Bill is expected to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on December 11. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh led a team including Manipur civil society organisations and former CM and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    “The Union Home Minister assured us that an alternative arrangement would be made to protect the indigenous communities of Manipur. We had proposed one of two courses — re-establishment of the Entry and Exit Permit System which was in place will 1950, or extension of the ILP to Manipur. The Home Minister told us that if he finds it difficult to implement the Entry and Exit System, he will extend the ILP. We have complete faith that he will decide on the appropriate course to protect the people of Manipur,” Singh said.

    Under the Entry and Exit Permit System, introduced by the erstwhile Manipur Kingdom, any non-Manipuri (even if a part of India) had to register at a ‘Foreigners’ Office’, acquire a special permit and pay a fee. The system continued even after Manipur had been assimiliated into Assam, and was finally repealed by the Assam Commissioner in 1950.

    The ILP that is currently in place in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh requires non-locals to acquire special permit for entry. The system was first introduced by the British Raj to protect its commercial interests in the region, particularly in oil and tea production. Manipur was an independent kingdom at the time.

