Parliament LIVE updates: Amit Shah to table Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will table the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Lok Sabha that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there. The home minister is scheduled to introduce the Bill to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act in the afternoon and later bring it up for discussion and passage, according to the Lok Sabha’s List of Business for Monday.

To accommodate the concerns of the people in Manipur, where the Bill has triggered widespread protests, the government is said to have worked out “alternative arrangements”. While these steps may not be a part of the Bill itself, these are likely to be announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he introduces the legislation. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The CPM is set to move two amendments seeking removal of names of the religions whose followers will be eligible for Indian citizenship under it, while the Trinamool Congress, sources said, is set to submit a notice opposing the Bill’s introduction, led by veteran parliamentarian Saugata Roy. Opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, IUML, DMK and RJD, apart from the CPM and Trinamool, have also put together an eight-point strategy to take on CAB both inside and outside Parliament.