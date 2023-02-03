scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Parliament Live Updates: Opposition leaders meet; Decide to remain firm on demand for Adani probe

Parliament Live Updates: Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament are likely to face another day of disruptions, with Opposition leaders continuing to call for a discussion on the Adani Group.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 3, 2023 10:49 IST
Experts on Union Budget 2023Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows a folder-case containing her Union Budget 2023-24 speech as she arrives at the Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Express Photo)

Parliament Live Updates: Two days after presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday will brief all BJP MPs in Parliament. All BJP Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs are expected to be in attendance for the meeting. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar and Sushil Modi arrived in Parliament for the briefing earlier today, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties met to discuss their strategy for today. Both Houses of Parliament are likely to face another day of disruptions, with Opposition leaders continuing to call for a discussion on the Adani Group. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Thursday after Opposition members, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee or CJI-designated committee probe into the allegations against Adani Group in the Hindenburg Research report.

Leaders of several Opposition parties met at Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament to discuss the floor strategy. Sources said several leaders were of the view that the Opposition should demand the setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the entire episode.

Live Blog

Finance Minister Sitharaman to brief all BJP MPs on Budget. Follow for the latest updates on Parliament Live.

10:35 (IST)03 Feb 2023
FM Sitharaman briefs BJP MPs on Budget

Two days after presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday will brief all BJP MPs in Parliament. All BJP Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs are expected to be in attendance for the meeting. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar and Sushil Modi arrived in Parliament for the briefing earlier today, according to news agency ANI. 

10:33 (IST)03 Feb 2023
Opposition parties meet to discuss strategy

Ahead of today's proceedings, Opposition parties met in Parliament to discuss their strategy for the day. 

10:27 (IST)03 Feb 2023
Another day of disruptions likely in both Houses

Both Houses of Parliament are likely to witness another day of disruptions as Opposition leaders continue to demand a discusison on the Adani Group. This morning, several of the Opposition MPs gave adjournment notices in both Houses for discussions on the Hindenburg research report. 

Jagdeep Dhankhar, adani group, Gautam Adani, Om Birla, Hindenburg Research, Indian Express, India news, current affairs “Let the House function, you raise your fundamental questions, I will give you sufficient time… Please go back to your seat,” Birla said, addressing Opposition MPs.

Opposition demands JPC or SC monitored inquiry into Adani row, stalls Parliament

A united Opposition Thursday stalled both houses of Parliament demanding a discussion on the row over a report by New York-based investor research firm Hindenburg Research, which has accused industrialist Gautam Adani’s companies of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”.

Leaders of several Opposition parties met at Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament to discuss the floor strategy. Sources said several leaders were of the view that the Opposition should demand the setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the entire episode.

Some of the leaders were in favour of a Supreme Court-monitored probe as they felt the composition of a JPC, given the numerical strength of the BJP in Parliament, will be tilted in favour of the ruling side.

Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotional during joint session in Central Hall

With the authorities expressing confidence that the new Parliament building will be ready soon, and that sittings will be shifted there, many members were a little emotional in the Central Hall on Tuesday. Assuming that it was the last time they were sitting for a joint session in the Central Hall, many members recalled their experiences in the old building.

Things were a touch more hurried for Agatha Sangma, Lok Sabha MP from Tura, Meghalaya. With her state going to the Assembly polls on February 27, Sangma will return to her constituency on Wednesday. She has taken several photographs from her seat to keep alive her memories of the building.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 10:13 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close