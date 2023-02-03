Parliament Live Updates: Opposition leaders meet; Decide to remain firm on demand for Adani probe

“Let the House function, you raise your fundamental questions, I will give you sufficient time… Please go back to your seat,” Birla said, addressing Opposition MPs.

Opposition demands JPC or SC monitored inquiry into Adani row, stalls Parliament

A united Opposition Thursday stalled both houses of Parliament demanding a discussion on the row over a report by New York-based investor research firm Hindenburg Research, which has accused industrialist Gautam Adani’s companies of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”.

Leaders of several Opposition parties met at Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament to discuss the floor strategy. Sources said several leaders were of the view that the Opposition should demand the setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the entire episode.

Some of the leaders were in favour of a Supreme Court-monitored probe as they felt the composition of a JPC, given the numerical strength of the BJP in Parliament, will be tilted in favour of the ruling side.

Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotional during joint session in Central Hall

With the authorities expressing confidence that the new Parliament building will be ready soon, and that sittings will be shifted there, many members were a little emotional in the Central Hall on Tuesday. Assuming that it was the last time they were sitting for a joint session in the Central Hall, many members recalled their experiences in the old building.

Things were a touch more hurried for Agatha Sangma, Lok Sabha MP from Tura, Meghalaya. With her state going to the Assembly polls on February 27, Sangma will return to her constituency on Wednesday. She has taken several photographs from her seat to keep alive her memories of the building.