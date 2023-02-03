Parliament Live Updates: Opposition leaders meet; Decide to remain firm on demand for Adani probe

Parliament Live Updates: Two days after presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday will brief all BJP MPs in Parliament. All BJP Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs are expected to be in attendance for the meeting. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar and Sushil Modi arrived in Parliament for the briefing earlier today, according to news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, Opposition parties met to discuss their strategy for today. Both Houses of Parliament are likely to face another day of disruptions, with Opposition leaders continuing to call for a discussion on the Adani Group. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Thursday after Opposition members, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee or CJI-designated committee probe into the allegations against Adani Group in the Hindenburg Research report.
Leaders of several Opposition parties met at Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament to discuss the floor strategy. Sources said several leaders were of the view that the Opposition should demand the setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the entire episode.
Ahead of today's proceedings, Opposition parties met in Parliament to discuss their strategy for the day.
Both Houses of Parliament are likely to witness another day of disruptions as Opposition leaders continue to demand a discusison on the Adani Group. This morning, several of the Opposition MPs gave adjournment notices in both Houses for discussions on the Hindenburg research report.