Parliament LIVE updates: Amid coronvirus fears, thermal screening underway ahead of session

Thermal screening of Coronavirus underway ahead pf Praliament session. ( Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Thermal screening of Coronavirus underway ahead pf Praliament session. ( Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Tuesday move the Appropriation Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-2020.

The Finance Minister will also table a statement showing the supplementary demand for grants of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2020-2021 in the Rajya Sabha. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and the National Commission for Homoeopath bill, 2019 will also taken up for consideration in the Upper House.

On the other hand, the BJP parliamentary party meeting, which includes BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers and party leaders Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi, is underway.

Thermal screening of people visiting the Parliament complex is also being carried out on in view of the threat of coronavirus.

Earlier on Monday, advising all members and support staff to take precautionary measures over coronavirus, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu clarified that adjournment of the session can’t happen as of now.

Meanwhile, the Lower House witnessed stormy scenes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of bad loans and sought the list of 50 top wilful bank defaulters. Ruckus began when Gandhi was not allowed to ask a second question during Question Hour.