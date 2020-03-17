Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
COVID-19
Parliament LIVE updates: Amid coronvirus fears, thermal screening underway ahead of session

Parliament LIVE updates: The Finance Minister will also table a statement showing the supplementary demand for grants of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2020-2021 in the Rajya Sabha.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 17, 2020 10:40:07 am
Thermal screening of Coronavirus underway ahead pf Praliament session. ( Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Tuesday move the Appropriation Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-2020.

The Finance Minister will also table a statement showing the supplementary demand for grants of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2020-2021 in the Rajya Sabha. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and the National Commission for Homoeopath bill, 2019 will also taken up for consideration in the Upper House.

On the other hand, the BJP parliamentary party meeting, which includes BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers and party leaders Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi, is underway.

Thermal screening of people visiting the Parliament complex is also being carried out on in view of the threat of coronavirus.

Earlier on Monday, advising all members and support staff to take precautionary measures over coronavirus, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu clarified that adjournment of the session can’t happen as of now.

Meanwhile, the Lower House witnessed stormy scenes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of bad loans and sought the list of 50 top wilful bank defaulters. Ruckus began when Gandhi was not allowed to ask a second question during Question Hour.

    10:38 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    BJP parliamentary meeting begins

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today entered the Parliament Library Building without shaking hands with anyone. The meeting,  which also includes BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers and party leaders Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi, is underway.  (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

    10:31 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus: Thermal screening starts in Parliament complex

    Ahead of the BJP Parliamentary meeting,  Ministers were screened for Coronavirus at the Parliament Complex.  (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

    10:28 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    Parliament proceedings to begin shortly

    Hi, welcome to our Parliament Budget session LIVE blog. Follow this space for latest updates from Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The proceedings will begin at 11 AM. 

    On Monday, the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 was passed by the Rajya Sabha. The Bill seeks “to establish and incorporate Universities for teaching and research in Sanskrit, to develop all-inclusive Sanskrit promotional activities and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.”

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday questioned the government in Lok Sabha on why it was scared of naming wilful bank loan defaulters. “I was not allowed to ask a supplementary question in Lok Sabha, this takes away my right as MP,” he said, adding that he was hurt as it was the Speaker’s duty to protect his right to speak. Earlier, Minister of State Anurag Thakur had responded to his query where he sought the names of 50 wilful defaulters and said that information relating to the defaulters was given on the Central Information Commission (CIC) website.

    In the wake of the cancellation of airline and railway tickets amid the spread of coronavirus, CPI (M) Kerala Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem Monday requested the government to forgo the cancellation charges of passengers. Congress floor leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had earlier given an adjournment motion notice over the issue of ‘imposition of excise duty on diesel, petrol and other petroleum products’ and the ‘price of petrol and diesel in the country respectively’.

