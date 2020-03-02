Parliament LIVE updates: Congress to corner govt over Delhi violence, demand Amit Shah’s resignation

The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament is likely to start on a stormy note Monday with the Congress deciding to corner the government over the riots in northeast Delhi last week and demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Top Congress leaders on Sunday met at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence to decide the strategy to be adopted in Parliament. Sources said notices have been given in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of all business to discuss the situation in Delhi.
“We will certainly raise the Delhi issue vigorously. The unprecedented communal violence which we have seen in the heart of the Capital… is an utter failure of this government… it is because of their laxity, if not conspiracy,” Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, told The Indian Express.
The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and continued till February 11. After a break, it will again commence on Monday and continue till April 3.
Adhir Ranjan also said the Congress was in touch with other opposition parties for evolving a common strategy. “We will demand the resignation of the Home Minister,” he said. The first signal that the Congress would be aggressive over the violence in Delhi came last week when the party’s Working Committee said there was deliberate inaction on the part of the Central and State governments. The CWC had argued that the responsibility for the riots must be borne by the Central government and particularly the Home Minister.
