Parliament LIVE updates: Congress to corner govt over Delhi violence, demand Amit Shah’s resignation

Forty-five people have died so far in the violence that broke out in Northeast Delhi last week. (Express photo)

The Opposition, so far, has not come together on the Delhi riots. The Congress, for instance, has attacked both the BJP government and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, accusing both of inaction.

The other parties, however, have not attacked the Arvind Kejriwal government. It was perhaps because of this that the Congress approached the President alone while a group of other parties, which included the AAP, CPM, CPI, NCP, DMK and the RJD, wrote to the President separately. The Trinamool Congress too has been silent on the Kejriwal government, and the SP and BSP too. It is to be seen how the opposition parties forge a common strategy in Parliament against this backdrop.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets posted hours after Shah’s speech in Kolkata, senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram wrote: “Home Minister says that no one belonging to the minorities will be affected by CAA. If that is correct, then he should tell the country who will be affected by CAA. If nobody will be affected by CAA, as it stands at present, then why did the government pass the law?

“If the CAA is intended to benefit all minorities (no one will be affected says the HM), then why were Muslims excluded from the list of minorities mentioned in the Act?”