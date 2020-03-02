Follow Us:
Monday, March 02, 2020
Parliament LIVE updates: Congress to corner govt over Delhi violence, demand Amit Shah's resignation

The Budget session of Parliament will resume on Monday and continue till April 3. Opposition parties will strongly raise the issue of communal riots in Northeast Delhi and demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 2, 2020 9:12:18 am
delhi violence, parliament session, delhi violence in parliament session, ruckus in parliament, congress in parliament, amit shah, parliament live updates, vidhan sabha live updates A Congress delegation led by party president Sonia Gandhi after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan last week. (Express photo)

The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament is likely to start on a stormy note Monday with the Congress deciding to corner the government over the riots in northeast Delhi last week and demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Top Congress leaders on Sunday met at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence to decide the strategy to be adopted in Parliament. Sources said notices have been given in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of all business to discuss the situation in Delhi.

“We will certainly raise the Delhi issue vigorously. The unprecedented communal violence which we have seen in the heart of the Capital… is an utter failure of this government… it is because of their laxity, if not conspiracy,” Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, told The Indian Express.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and continued till February 11. After a break, it will again commence on Monday and continue till April 3.

Opposition to demand Amit Shah's resignation over Delhi riots.

    09:12 (IST)02 Mar 2020
    Parliament: Congress demands resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah

    Adhir Ranjan also said the Congress was in touch with other opposition parties for evolving a common strategy. “We will demand the resignation of the Home Minister,” he said. The first signal that the Congress would be aggressive over the violence in Delhi came last week when the party’s Working Committee said there was deliberate inaction on the part of the Central and State governments. The CWC had argued that the responsibility for the riots must be borne by the Central government and particularly the Home Minister.

    09:08 (IST)02 Mar 2020
    Parliament LIVE: Delhi violence due to Centre's laxity, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    09:02 (IST)02 Mar 2020
    Parliament Budget session today, Congress to demand Amit Shah resignation over Delhi riots

    US House Foreign Affairs Committee express concerns over violence in northeast Delhi Forty-five people have died so far in the violence that broke out in Northeast Delhi last week. (Express photo)

    The Opposition, so far, has not come together on the Delhi riots. The Congress, for instance, has attacked both the BJP government and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, accusing both of inaction.

    The other parties, however, have not attacked the Arvind Kejriwal government. It was perhaps because of this that the Congress approached the President alone while a group of other parties, which included the AAP, CPM, CPI, NCP, DMK and the RJD, wrote to the President separately. The Trinamool Congress too has been silent on the Kejriwal government, and the SP and BSP too. It is to be seen how the opposition parties forge a common strategy in Parliament against this backdrop.

    Meanwhile, in a series of tweets posted hours after Shah’s speech in Kolkata, senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram wrote: “Home Minister says that no one belonging to the minorities will be affected by CAA. If that is correct, then he should tell the country who will be affected by CAA. If nobody will be affected by CAA, as it stands at present, then why did the government pass the law?

    “If the CAA is intended to benefit all minorities (no one will be affected says the HM), then why were Muslims excluded from the list of minorities mentioned in the Act?”

