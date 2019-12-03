Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ to be effective nationwide from June, says Paswan

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ to be effective nationwide from June, says Paswanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-live-updates-bjp-congress-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-bills-6148227/
Parliament Winter Session 2019 Today LIVE Updates: Amit Shah is scheduled to move SPG (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today. Also, Congress has said that it will raise the issue of breach in Priyanka Gandhi's security in Rajya Sabha.
Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Tuesday asked for an apology from Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his description of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah as “infiltrators” and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “Nirbala”.
In Lok Sabha, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan said, “Yesterday all MPs stood together on the issue of rape and murder of Telangana doctor. After some time, Adhir Ranjan Ji crossed his limits and whatever he said on Sitharaman, was the worst.”
Earlier on Monday, Sitharaman hit back at Chowdhury and said, “I am not nirbala (weak). Every woman in our party is sabala (strong)…I am Nirmala, and I shall remain Nirmala.”
Meanwhile, Amit Shah is scheduled to move SPG (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today. Also, Congress has said that it will raise the issue of a breach in Priyanka Gandhi’s security in Rajya Sabha. Other Bills that will be discussed in Rajya Sabha are — the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019 and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019.
'One Nation One Ration Card' to be effective nationwide from June: Ram Vilas Paswan
The government's 'One Nation One Ration Card' initiative that will largely cover migrant labourers and daily wagers will come into force across the country from June 1, 2020, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday. Under the initiative, eligible beneficiaries would be able to avail their entitled food grains under the National Food Security Act from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) in the country using the same ration card.
Price ceiling on 4 medical devices: Govt tells Lok Sabha
Four medical devices -- cardiac stents, drug-eluting stents, condoms and intrauterine -- have been included in the national list of essential medicines and ceiling on their prices have been fixed, Union Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Mandaviya said the maximum retail prices of 20 other medical devices are monitored by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to ensure that no manufacturer increases the maximum retail price of a drug more than 10 per cent of the MRP during preceding 12 months.
Incidents of terrorist violence declined after August 5: MHA in Lok Sabha
MHA in Lok Sabha on Infiltration and attacks after removal of Article 370, in Kashmir: Incidents of terrorist violence declined after August 5. From August 5, 2019-November 27,2019, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from April 12, 2019- August 4, 2019. There has been increase in the number of infiltration attempts from across the border. During the 88 day period from August 5, 2019 - October 31, 2019, there have been 84 such attempts as against 53 such attempts from May 9, 2019 -August 4, 2019.
Keep culprits in jail permanently: Hema Malini on Hyderabad vet rape-murder
BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini on rape & murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana: Everyday we are hearing these things happening to women, women being harassed. My suggestion is to keep the culprits in jail permanently, once they go in jail they should not be released at all.
AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta hold protest in Parliament premises against rise in onion prices
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs Sanjay Singh and Sushil Gupta hold protest in Parliament premises against rise in onion prices. MP Sanjay Singh says, "32000 tonnes onions rotted away, why didn't Centre take action? You can let onions rot away but cannot sell it at lower prices?"
Citizenship bill as important as move to nullify Article 370: Rajnath at BJP meeting
The BJP leadership on Tuesday underscored the significance of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by equating its importance with the move to nullify Article 370 provisions, with senior leader Rajnath Singh asking party MPs to be present in large numbers when Home Minister Amit Shah tables it in Parliament. The issue of absenteeism among BJP MPs from Parliament was also raised at the parliamentary party meeting, as Singh underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dissatisfaction over lack of their adequate presence many times, sources said.
What had earlier happened to the Balwant Singh Rajoana case?
In September, the Union Home Ministry officials had announced the central government's decision to commute the death sentence of Rajoana to life imprisonment. The decision was taken as a "humanitarian gesture" on the occasion of 550th birth celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the officials had said. Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others in 1995.
No pardon has been given to Balwant Singh Rajoana: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that no pardon has been given to Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of the then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995. During the Question Hour, Congress member from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu sought a response from Shah on why Rajoana was pardoned. Bittu is the grandson of Beant Singh.
Asking the member not to go by media reports, the home minister said, "koi maafi ki nahi gayi (no pardon has been given)".
Uproar in Lok Sabha, BJP ask for an apology from Adir Ranjan Chowdhury
Uproar in Lok Sabha; BJP MPs ask for an apology from Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his statements on PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Adhir Ranjan Ji crossed his limits yesterday for his remarks on Sitharaman: Poonam Mahajan
In Lok Sabha, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan said, “Yesterday all MPs stood together on the issue of rape and murder of Telangana doctor. After some time, Adhir Ranjan Ji crossed his limits and whatever he said on Sitharaman, was the worst.
Welcome to our Parliament winter Session LIVE blog. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Tuesday asked for an apology from Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his description of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah as “infiltrators” and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “Nirbala”. Follow to get all the latest updates here!
On Monday, the Rajya Sabha approved a country-wide ban on electronic cigarettes. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 was passed by a voice vote amid concerns that it was brought under pressure from the tobacco lobby. The Bill, which got the Lok Sabha’s nod last week, will replace the Ordinance promulgated on September 18.
The law categorises production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of e-cigarettes as cognisable offences. Any contravention of the law will be punishable with imprisonment of up to one-year, or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both. For any subsequent offence, it provides for imprisonment of up to three years along with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.
Meanwhile, with two legislators forced to apologise for their remarks in the two sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha, its Ethics Committee is all set to form a code of conduct for MPs in the Lower House. After BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur triggered a controversy with her remarks on Nathuram Godse, the Ethics Committee initiated discussions on it on Monday.
The panel, headed by BJP’s Vinod Kumar Sonkar, met on Monday and decided to seek suggestions as well as views from all political parties for the code that would oversee the moral and ethical conduct of the MPs. A code of conduct had come into force for the Rajya Sabha MPs in 2005.
Welcome to our Parliament winter Session LIVE blog. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Tuesday asked for an apology from Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his description of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah as “infiltrators” and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “Nirbala”. Follow to get all the latest updates here!