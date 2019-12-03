Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ to be effective nationwide from June, says Paswan

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Tuesday asked for an apology from Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his description of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah as “infiltrators” and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “Nirbala”.

In Lok Sabha, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan said, “Yesterday all MPs stood together on the issue of rape and murder of Telangana doctor. After some time, Adhir Ranjan Ji crossed his limits and whatever he said on Sitharaman, was the worst.”

Earlier on Monday, Sitharaman hit back at Chowdhury and said, “I am not nirbala (weak). Every woman in our party is sabala (strong)…I am Nirmala, and I shall remain Nirmala.”

Meanwhile, Amit Shah is scheduled to move SPG (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today. Also, Congress has said that it will raise the issue of a breach in Priyanka Gandhi’s security in Rajya Sabha. Other Bills that will be discussed in Rajya Sabha are — the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019 and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019.