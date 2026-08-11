Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Lok Sabha adjourned amid row over Amit Shah’s response on students protest

Some of the injured protesters at Jantar Mantar, Tuesday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha)

The Lok Sabha was adjourned shortly after the proceedings began on Tuesday. Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition and the government to ‘come on the same page’ for a fruitful discussion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to respond to the heavy police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi during the Cockroach Janta Party’s July 20 ‘Sansad March’, in Parliament on Tuesday. A day ago, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a discussion in the Lok Sabha on student protests in different parts of the country. Rijiju said Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate on the students’ agitation, but the Opposition would have to listen to the government’s response peacefully.

Opposition parties want ‘answers’ from Home Minister: The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Monday, during a press conference said that Amit Shah must answer who ordered the firing on students and that people are not interested in ‘fantasy conversations.’ Union Minsiter Kiren Rijiju had said that Amit Shah will give point-to-point reply on the matter. Earlier on Monday, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned as the Opposition demanded the presence of Amit Shah amid constant sloganeering. The Opposition parties organised a protest outside Parliament with ‘Amit Shah Jawab Do’ (‘Give us an answer, Amit Shah’) posters in hand.

Story continues below this ad What happened on July 20:The Delhi Police and anti-riot forces used heavy lathi charge, tear gas and water canons on thousands on protesters at Ashoka Road, Janpath and Bhai Vir Singh Marg who gathered to seek resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Bills to be discussed: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to move a Bill to rename the state of Kerala known as the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and lead discussions on the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 which, the government says, will help cooperative societies receive funding faster. Live Updates Aug 11, 2026 12:08 PM IST Proceedings resume in the Rajya Sabha Proceedings resume in the Rajya Sabha. Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said that LoP wants to raise an issue about a state and that will not be encouraged. He added that even this (treasury) side wants to raise the Jharkhand issue, but he has not allowed it. Sloganeering by opposition continues amid Question Hour. Aug 11, 2026 11:39 AM IST NDA MPs ask why is Rahul Gandhi silent on lathi-charge against students NDA MPs on Tuesday protested in Delhi, accusing the Opposition of avoiding discussions in Parliament while raising issues outside the House. The protest focused on the student agitation in Jharkhand, with BJP MPs questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged silence over the use of lathis and water cannons against protesting students. BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi asked Gandhi to explain his silence. "When there is a lathi-charge against students in Jharkhand, Rahul Gandhi is silent. What is the reason behind his silence? We urge him to reply," she said. Aug 11, 2026 11:18 AM IST Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm Proceedings commence in the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid din soon after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge spoke on Ram Mandir Trust issue. Aug 11, 2026 11:05 AM IST Lok Sabha adjourned as Opposition raises slogans Lok Sabha proceedings commence. Speaker Om Birla urges members to maintain peace and let the Question hour proceed smoothly. He says that the question hour decides future policies of the nation and it is extremely crucial. The Opposition continued to raise slogans of 'Amit Shah, Sadan mein aao.' Speaker Om Birla said that the government has already assured a discussion on the matter of students' protest in the House. He says, "I request you to cooperate so that we can begin with the proceedings of the House." Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm. Aug 11, 2026 10:57 AM IST NDA MPs greet PM Modi with tricolour NDA MPs on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the tricolour and slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as he arrived for the ruling coalition's weekly parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House. BJP president Nitin Nabin and Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and S Jaishankar were present in the meeting. The NDA parliamentary party meeting is held every Tuesday when Parliament is in session. The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, is scheduled to conclude on August 13. Aug 11, 2026 10:54 AM IST Union Minister Chirag Paswan says Opposition changing goalposts NDA MPs on Tuesday held a march inside the Parliament premises over the police action against protesting students in Jharkhand. Union Minister Chirag Paswan accused the Opposition of repeatedly changing its demands and disrupting the Monsoon Session. He said the government was ready to discuss all issues, but the Opposition kept 'changing the goalposts'. VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: NDA MPs hold a march inside Parliament premises over police action against protesting students in Jharkhand.



Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, “The way the Opposition kept disrupting the entire session. Today, when the government is ready to… pic.twitter.com/bNgtbDIaNR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Aug 11, 2026 10:47 AM IST NDA MPs protest at Parliament over Jharkhand police action NDA MPs on Tuesday staged protests outside the main entrance of Parliament House over the police action against protesters in Jharkhand. The MPs also staged a protest at Makar Dwar, targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accusing him of "running away" from a debate. The protests come amid the ongoing deadlock in Parliament over the handling of student and youth protests.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd