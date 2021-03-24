Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss Govt of NCT (Amendment) Bill today

“On one hand you talk about doubling income of farmers, on the other you increase diesel and petrol prices in the name of agricultural cess. You are crippling the farmer as the transportation cost of his produce is increasing," Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said.

Parliament Live Updates: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill that seeks to enhance the powers of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) will be discussed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Amidst protests by the Opposition, Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday shortly after Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy introduced the Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill.

“It is a Bill to steal the powers of an elected government and destroy democracy,” Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said as the Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha, a day after it was passed by Lok Sabha.

The Bill seeks to amend the Government of NCT of Delhi (NCTD) Act, 1991, which was enacted to “supplement provisions of the Constitution relating to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for the National Capital Territory of Delhi”.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will make a statement in Rajya Sabha regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the One Hundred and Fiftieth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce on “Export of Organic Products : Challenges and Opportunities”.

In Lok Sabha, MoS Jitendra Singh will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations/observations on Demands for Grants (2020-21) pertaining to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.