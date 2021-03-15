scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
Parliament LIVE Updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmers’ protest

Parliament Today Live News Updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Monday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over the ongoing farmers' protest.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 15, 2021 11:20:34 am
The second leg of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament resumed on Monday. (File)

Parliament Today Live Updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Monday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders and in at least four states.

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the “epidemic proportion of cancer in the country” while BJP MP Ashok Bajpai has given a similar notice over the demand for inclusion of Awadhi language in 8th schedule to the Constitution.

In the Lok Sabha, discussion and voting on the demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways is likely to take place today. Discussion and voting on The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2021-22 are also scheduled to take place.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to make a statement in both houses regarding recent developments pertaining to the welfare of Indians abroad, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) during the pandemic. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is scheduled to move a Bill to declare certain institutions of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management to be the institutions of national importance

Discussions on the working of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Tourism are also scheduled to take place in the Rajya Sabha.

 

Live Blog

AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension notice in Rajya Sabha due to ongoing farmers' protest; Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates CGHS health camp in Parliament House Annexe. Follow this space for the latest updates.

11:04 (IST)15 Mar 2021
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates CGHS health camp in Parliament House

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Monday inaugurated CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) health camp in Parliament House Annexe.

11:04 (IST)15 Mar 2021
Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned on Friday amid protests by Opposition members over the rising fuel prices.

Last week, several Congress members were in the Well, demanding a rollback of the fuel price hikes. DMK members were seen standing at their seats while Trinamool Congress (TMC) members did not protest. Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised an issue of what he called the “digital divide” in the house. Chowdhury alleged that the Lok Sabha television doesn’t show what the opposition says while only broadcasting the treasury benches’ statements. Speaker Birla asked him if he wanted the people in the country to see the slogan raising and disruptions. Chowdhury said protests were also part of parliamentary proceedings.

