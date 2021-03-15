Parliament LIVE Updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmers’ protest

The second leg of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament resumed on Monday. (File)

Parliament Today Live Updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Monday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders and in at least four states.

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the “epidemic proportion of cancer in the country” while BJP MP Ashok Bajpai has given a similar notice over the demand for inclusion of Awadhi language in 8th schedule to the Constitution.

In the Lok Sabha, discussion and voting on the demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways is likely to take place today. Discussion and voting on The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2021-22 are also scheduled to take place.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to make a statement in both houses regarding recent developments pertaining to the welfare of Indians abroad, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) during the pandemic. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is scheduled to move a Bill to declare certain institutions of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management to be the institutions of national importance

Discussions on the working of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Tourism are also scheduled to take place in the Rajya Sabha.